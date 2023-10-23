Video: Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 is presenting the world premiere production of Daphne a new play by Renae Simone Jarrett, directed by Sarah Hughes, which began performances Saturday, October 7 and will run for six weeks only through Sunday, November 19at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is tonight, Monday, October 23

Get a first look at footage below!

DAPHNE features Jasmine Batchelor, Denise Burse, Naomi Lorrain, Keilly McQuail, and Jeena Yi.

Daphne (Jasmine Batchelor) has left the city to live with her girlfriend Winona (Keilly McQuail) in the woods, and things in the house are beginning to sour. As the days slip through her fingers and a series of unsettling incidents make her question the boundaries of her reality, a strange transformation takes hold of Daphne’s body. DAPHNE is a surreal and moving new work about the stories we tell ourselves, and the moments we’re forced to choose between difficult truths and comfortable illusions.

DAPHNE will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Stacey Derosier, and sound by Sadah Espii Proctor. Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.