Mary Testa, Annie Golden and More to Star in YESTERDAY'S BREAD Reading

Theater for the New City will present a one-night-only reading of Yesterday’s Bread, a new play by Russ Pastena, on Monday, December 8 at 7:30PM. Presented as part of TNC’s New City, New Blood Reading Series, the event is free (with a $5 suggested donation) and open to the public. For reservations, email to contact@visceral-entertainment.com.

Directed by Danny Salles (VAPE! The Grease Parody, TV’s “The Middle,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List”), Yesterday’s Bread featuring a company of veteran stage actors from Broadway and beyond, including three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (The Gardens of Anuncia, Oklahoma!, 42nd Street), Annie Golden (Assassins, Into The Woods, Hair), Joe Barbara (Just In Time), Josh Davis (Paradise Square), Cara Rose DiPietro (Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage), Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Alec Ludacka (The Perfect Game).

Set in Newark, New Jersey in the 1980s, Yesterday’s Bread centers on Lina, a neighborhood matriarch and baker whose secret life and turn-of-the-century house become the target of a sinister local force. Lina, her live-in nephew, and the locals who crash into her daily routine, cook up a preposterous and lethal plan to protect her home, family and the community who rely on her. This sharp, human comedy explores the secrets, regrets, and loyalties that bind us.

Casting is by Eisenberg Casting, Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. Visceral Entertainment is the General Manager.