Video: Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row

The production will play a limited engagement through November 11.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Pulse Theatre is presenting Chasing Happy a new comedy by Michel Wallerstein (Flight, Five Women Waiting, Off Hand). Directed by Pulse Theatre co-Founder Alexa Kelly (Strings Attached), the limited engagement will play a limited engagement through November 11, at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, NYC). Opening night is Thursday, October 19 at 7PM. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling the box office, 212-714-2442 ext. 45.

Get a first look at footage below!
 
Chasing Happy features Spencer Aste (Wake Up, Axis Theatre), Jenny Bennett (City of Ladies, Pulse Theatre), Schyler Conaway in his Off-Broadway debut, Antoinette Lavecchia (Broadway’s Torch Song, A View From the Bridge), and Christopher James Murray (The Falling Season, Theatre Row).
 
Chasing Happy is a modern comedy about personal identity, love, acceptance …and the elusive pursuit of happiness. Nick is in love with another man's boyfriend. (Oops.) Nick’s mother says George Clooney wants to date her. (Really?) Nick’s ex-wife says she has to have surgery.( Now?) …It's a laugh a minute on an unexpected merry-go-round when you're chasing happy.
 
Chasing Happy features a scenic design by Christian Fleming, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume and property design by Elena Vannoni, and sound design by Joel Abbott. Christine Lemme is production stage manager. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis. Jeremy Karafin is Production Manager. Christine Cirker is Associate Producer. Brian Richardson is Company Manager.






