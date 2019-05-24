Video: Evyne Hollens and THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Member Kristen Stoke Team Up For A Duet

YouTube star Evyne Hollens and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical's Kristen Stoke steaming up for a duet of the song 'My Grand Plan' - complete with music video.

My Grand Plan has become an anthem for young, women who are tired of being ignored and have a plan to make their mark on this world.

The Lightning Thief is currently on tour throughout the country until the end of July - the current schedule is here - https://www.lightningthiefmusical.com/ .





