Video: Evyne Hollens and THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Member Kristen Stoke Team Up For A Duet

May. 24, 2019  
YouTube star Evyne Hollens and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical's Kristen Stoke steaming up for a duet of the song 'My Grand Plan' - complete with music video.
My Grand Plan has become an anthem for young, women who are tired of being ignored and have a plan to make their mark on this world.
The Lightning Thief is currently on tour throughout the country until the end of July - the current schedule is here - https://www.lightningthiefmusical.com/ .


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway Sessions Celebrates AVENUE Q At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
  • Video: Evyne Hollens and THE LIGHTNING THIEF Cast Member Kristen Stoke Team Up For A Duet
  • Full Casting Announced For New York Classical Theatre's Staged Reading Of LEONORA
  • Photo Flash: Danielle Brooks Stars In MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Shakespeare In the Park
  • PUBLIC SERVANT By Bekah Brunstetter Begins Previews Tomorrow Off-Broadway
  • Original Off-Broadway Recording Of RENASCENCE is Now Available

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup