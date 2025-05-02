Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute to Present QUANTUM PHYSIQUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute will be performing at Quantum Physique on May 10, 2025 at 10pm at the Chocolate Factory. Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased now.

Tiresias Presents Quantum Physique (WHEN YOU SWEAT / I FEEL WET) is an experimental performance art rave for transcendental beings. Featuring dance, butoh, and performance activations all night by Vangeline, Jarrett Key, Mizuho Kappa, Gage Spex, God Complex, Kennie Zhou, and Tiresias, and techno sets by Johanna Constantine, Vile, and Fashion.

"I invited Vangeline because I have been a great admirer of her work for a long time, and I have at last found the perfect project--a butoh-infused experimental art rave about embodiment, catharsis, ecstasy & entanglement--to inaugurate our long-awaited collaboration," said Tiresias.

Vangeline is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century. The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute is dedicated to advancing Butoh in the 21st century, with a particular emphasis on education, social justice, research, and archiving.

The Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute reaches out to the New York and international community by offering public Butoh classes, workshops, and performances through collaborations with international and national Butoh artists. Our socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism; our work addresses issues of gender inequality and social justice. Our yearly New York Butoh Institute Festival elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and our festival Queer Butoh gives a voice to LGBTQIA+ butoh artists.

Our award-winning, 18-year running program, The Dream a Dream Project, brings Butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. "The Dream a Dream Project" contributes to the rehabilitation of New York's incarcerated population. Overall, our programs promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in the field of butoh.

Vangeline firmly believes that Butoh can be an instrument of personal and collective transformation in the 21st century. This transformation comes from holding a mirror to each other and integrating our many facets-the beautiful and the ugly; and from reintegrating the forgotten of our society into our midst.

Vangeline's choreographed works have been performed in Chile, Hong Kong, Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Singapore, the UK, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. She is a 2022/2023 Gibney Dance Dance in Process residency and the 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award winner. She is also a 2018 NYFA/NYSCA Artist Fellow in Choreography for Elsewhere, the winner of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award and the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London. Her work has been heralded in publications such as the New York Times ("captivating") and Los Angeles Times ("moves with the clockwork deliberation of a practiced Japanese Butoh artist") to name a few. Film projects include a starring role alongside actors James Franco and Winona Ryder in the feature film by director Jay Anania, 'The Letter" (2012-Lionsgate).

