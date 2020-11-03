VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For Atlantic Theater's GUARDS AT THE TAJ Reunion Reading

The reading takes place November 5-7, 2020.

Atlantic Theater hosts a reunion reading of Guards at the Taj! The reading takes place November 5-7, 2020.

Watch a trailer below!

Out of strange circumstance comes exciting opportunity! While you cannot come to us for live theater, we're bringing our theater to you - wherever in the world you might be! We're delighted to reunite the original cast and creative team of the critically-acclaimed Guards at the Taj for an exclusive virtual remounting.

In Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's bold and arresting play, it is 1648 in India. Two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal - an event that shakes their worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concept of friendship, beauty and duty, and changes them.

