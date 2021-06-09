VIDEO: Sydney James Harcourt and Sara Botkin Release 'Vaccinated' Parody Music Video

It's been a difficult year for every citizen of the world with the onset of a global pandemic which killed millions. Sydney fled New York City to Interlochen, MI, where he purchased a lake house to ride out the storm that was raging in Manhattan. Sara lost her beloved mother- in-law, who cared for her children and was an invaluable part of her family's life, to COVID in October, and kept her children out of school for over a year, concerned for her mother, who survived lung cancer in 2017. When news of a highly effective vaccine broke in November, Sara was elated, and began counting down the days until she and her loved ones could receive it. She helped her parents, neighbors and clients book appointments and drove many of those folks to the clinic. "It was so exciting and emotional to watch my friends get vaccinated, and I could not wait until my turn in line." That day finally arrived and, two days before Sara's second shot, lyrics to a song celebrating the joy of being vaccinated and the potential end of the pandemic came to Sara. "I texted my lyrics to Sydney," she recalled, "and asked him if he'd consider singing it with me. I wasn't sure if he would, or could, given all of his other engagements and commitments, but he immediately texted back saying, 'Of course I will! If you'll make a public declaration that I am the King of Ratscrew,'" referring to the card game the pair played nightly in high school.