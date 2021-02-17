VIDEO: Over 100 Spanish Musical Theatre Performers Record 49 Videos of Love Duets for AMOR x AMOR

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Spanish benefit concert AMOR x AMOR has turned into an online Benefit Event for 2021. Due to the worldwide pandemic it has not been possible to celebrate its 5th edition in a theatre, so it has been transformed in an all day long event.

The event took place on Valentine's Day, 14th February 2021, with the aim to transform romantic love in solidarity love.



The "set list" also included videos from musicals such as ALICE BY HEART, HADESTOWN, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAIRSPRAY or SUN VALLEY SERENADE.

The videos were posted in the YouTube channel of one of the main Musical Theatre Websites in Spain: www.teatremusical.cat



Between the more than 100 performes who took place in this online event recording their own videos, we can find Daniel Angles (Mark Cohen in RENT in Spain); Roger Berruezo (Sam in GHOST THE MUSICAL); Victor Arbelo (Roger in RENT); Lydia Fairen (Wednesday in THE ADDAMS FAMILY); Gisela (the Spanish voice of Elsa in FROZEN in Spain who performed last year at the Oscars); or Jana Gomez (Anastasia in ANASTASIA).

The aim of AMOR x AMOR is to promote musical theatre and Spanish performers, to share a different kind of love in Valentine's Day and to help a benefit organization (one different every year).

This year ASSIS was the organization to receive the donations. It's a social entity which help homeless women in Barcelona.