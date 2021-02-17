VIDEO: Over 100 Spanish Musical Theatre Performers Record 49 Videos of Love Duets for AMOR x AMOR
The Spanish benefit concert AMOR x AMOR has turned into an online Benefit Event for 2021. Due to the worldwide pandemic it has not been possible to celebrate its 5th edition in a theatre, so it has been transformed in an all day long event.The event took place on Valentine's Day, 14th February 2021, with the aim to transform romantic love in solidarity love. More than 100 Spanish musical theatre performers recorded 49 videos of musical theatre duets. The event had some special guests from the West End: Madalena Alberto and John Addison recorded "Come What May" from MOULIN ROUGE; and Julie Atherton and Natalie Hope recorded "You Love Who You Love" from BONNIE & CLYDE.
Some of the songs were translated into Spanish or Catalan, as "One More Try" from & JULIET; "Comic Book Kind of Love" from EUGENIUS! THE MUSICAL; "Been a Long Day" from HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING; "I'm Infected" de CRY BABY - THE MUSICAL; "The Word of Your Body" from SPRING AWAKENING; or "What You Mean To Me" from FINDING NEVERLAND.
The videos were posted in the YouTube channel of one of the main Musical Theatre Websites in Spain: www.teatremusical.cat
The "set list" also included videos from musicals such as ALICE BY HEART, HADESTOWN, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAIRSPRAY or SUN VALLEY SERENADE.
The aim of AMOR x AMOR is to promote musical theatre and Spanish performers, to share a different kind of love in Valentine's Day and to help a benefit organization (one different every year).
This year ASSIS was the organization to receive the donations. It's a social entity which help homeless women in Barcelona.
You can find the complete playlist of the event in this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KEmC2eK7h4&list=PLFiUqr0CWf_25JqnmhQ5KP03qJMjoMg75
Between the more than 100 performes who took place in this online event recording their own videos, we can find Daniel Angles (Mark Cohen in RENT in Spain); Roger Berruezo (Sam in GHOST THE MUSICAL); Victor Arbelo (Roger in RENT); Lydia Fairen (Wednesday in THE ADDAMS FAMILY); Gisela (the Spanish voice of Elsa in FROZEN in Spain who performed last year at the Oscars); or Jana Gomez (Anastasia in ANASTASIA).