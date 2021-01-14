VIDEO: November Christine Re-Releases Tribute to Martin Luther King and the BLM Movement

Award-winning Playwright/songwriter, November Christine, is re-releasing her musical video tribute to Martin Luther King and the BLM movement. "1968" features Broadway performer Nic Ryan (Motown the Musical and Beautiful: The Carol King Musical). With January and February being important months for the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month, Christine hopes this video will help draw awareness to these integral issues, particularly right now.

Watch below:

"January 18th will commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, a man known for his legacy of peace. But too often, Dr. King's message is watered down to one of passivity and compliance, when in fact, the Civil Rights Movement was anything but. Last summer, we saw the true spirit of MLK as Black, White, Asian, and Indigenous communities worldwide united in peaceful protest of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless other victims of police brutality. As a Black woman and a playwright/composer, I wanted to lend my voice to the movement. So I reached out to Broadway performer and longtime friend Nic Ryan to reimagine a song from my musical Legacy. The result was "1968," a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. and those protesting in defense of Black lives. Our current political unrest stands as an uncomfortable reminder of how much work we still must do as a nation. So when we celebrate Martin Luther King Day, we aren't just remembering our past; we're fighting for our future. Dr. King may be gone, but his dream is still very much alive--and it lives in us." - November Christine

November Christine holds a degree in Cellular Biology and Molecular Genetics from the University of Maryland, as well as a BM in Musical Theatre from the East Carolina University School of Music. Ms. Christine produced her first musical Mirror, Mirror at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival, followed by a 3-week run in Los Angeles, CA. November's most recent theatre project is her historical hip-hop drama, Legacy the Musical which was showcased in London in 2017 and won "Best of Fest" at the 2018 New York Musical Festival. November is also a BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop Lyricist and a Sokoloff Arts Fellow. Follow November Christine at https://www.instagram.com/novemberchristine/