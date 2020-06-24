VIDEO: MCC LiveLabs Presents WHEN By C.A. Johnson

This week, MCC's LiveLab virtual one act play festival LiveLabs presents a reading of WHEN by C.A. Johnson, directed by Taylor Reynolds.

MCC's One Act Play Festival is a new series of weekly play readings called LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS, happening every Wednesday at 5:00 PM EDT from May 13 for at least six weeks. Each week, one act, under 45 minutes in length, will be read and live streamed for free to the MCC Theater audience.

Participating playwrights include Robert Askins, Aziza Barnes, Peter Hedges, C.A. Johnson, Matthew Lopez and Talene Monahon. The readings of new or existing one acts aim to fulfill MCC's mission to spark conversations that may not otherwise happen.

