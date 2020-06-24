Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: MCC LiveLabs Presents WHEN By C.A. Johnson

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

This week, MCC's LiveLab virtual one act play festival LiveLabs presents a reading of WHEN by C.A. Johnson, directed by Taylor Reynolds.

MCC's One Act Play Festival is a new series of weekly play readings called LIVE LABS: ONE ACTS, happening every Wednesday at 5:00 PM EDT from May 13 for at least six weeks. Each week, one act, under 45 minutes in length, will be read and live streamed for free to the MCC Theater audience.

Participating playwrights include Robert Askins, Aziza Barnes, Peter Hedges, C.A. Johnson, Matthew Lopez and Talene Monahon. The readings of new or existing one acts aim to fulfill MCC's mission to spark conversations that may not otherwise happen.



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Bette Midler, Patti LuPone & More Sing with Fran Drescher for Cancer Benefit!
  • VIDEO: 333 CATS Cast Members From The Original Cast and Around the World Dance in Honor of Dame Gillian Lynne
  • VIDEO: The Ladies of CHICAGO Sing a 'Cell Block Tango' for Quarantine
  • Video Flashback: 'Undress Rehearsal' From Broadway Bares: Top Bottoms of Burlesque