VIDEO: Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE NOSEBLEED

THE NOSEBLEED is an intimate autobiography that explores playwright/director Aya Ogawa's fractured relationship with their long-deceased and enigmatic father.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of The Nosebleed began performances on July 16 and will run for six weeks only through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). A new play written and directed by Aya Ogawa, Ogawa will also be featured in the production, along with Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Chris Manley, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

THE NOSEBLEED is an intimate autobiography that explores playwright/director Aya Ogawa's fractured relationship with their long-deceased and enigmatic father. Through a series of turbulent, absurd, and poignantly comic vignettes, Ogawa reveals the seemingly insurmountable cultural and generational gap between themselves and their father, and the questions they face in their own motherhood today. A theatrical memorial and healing ritual for the audience, this darkly humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive.

THE NOSEBLEED has sets and costumes by Jian Jung, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound by Megumi Katayama. Leah V. Pye is the Stage Manager.

The Nosebleed
Click Here to Watch the Video!play





