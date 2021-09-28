VERN: Off Broadway Extended Until December 2022

The hottest musical improv show in NYC has been extended! Vern: Off Broadway will run at The Players Theatre until the end of December 2022.

Performances of the iconic musical improv team kicked off in the summer of 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic put shows across the city on hiatus. The cast of Vern: Off-Broadway came back swinging as they left both critics and audiences raving.

"The cast holds a spontaneity that is impressive and a zest for performance that's easy to recognize," Theatre Pizzazz wrote in a review.

"Watching an unscripted musical come to life right before your eyes reaches a new level of 'wow,'" theater blogger Backstage With B wrote in a review.

In the Off-Broadway show, audience suggestions provide the fuel for a fast-paced and hilarious exploration of musical theater tropes from a Disney-like duet between two inanimate objects to a classic "want song" sung from the point of view of an audience member.

"We're so grateful that everyone is feeling the VERN," executive producer and cast member Matt Giroveanu tells Broadway World. "We look forward to spreading joy and laughter for the next year and a half."

The cast is made up of Rachel Bouton, Mikey Cakes, Julie Feltman, Matt Giroveanu, Katie Hammond, Kiki Mikkelsen, Jeff Scherer and Daniel Tepper. Music direction by Jody Shelton.

Executive produced by Emmy award winner Jacki Thrapp (Thrapp Theatrics) and Matt Giroveanu.

Performances are at The Players Theatre mainstage (174 seats) twice a month until December 2022. Click here to get your ticket.