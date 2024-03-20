U.S. Premiere Of EPIDERMIS CIRCUS Opens Tonight At SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SoHo Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Epidermis Circus opens tonight!

Epidermis Circus is co-created and performed by Ingrid Hansen, co-created and directed by Britt Small, with costumes by JIMBO The Drag Clown, and produced by SNAFU Society of Unexpected Spectacles.

Danish-Canadian puppeteer Ingrid Hansen brings her award-winning spicy adult puppetry show, Epidermis Circus, to Off-Broadway. Hot off a tour to the most prestigious puppet festival in Montreal, along with dates in Toronto and Mississauga, Epidermis Circus has entertained sold-out crowds across Canada.

In Epidermis Circus, watch a Jim Henson Company puppeteer make a live puppet film before your very eyes, using only household objects, a camera, and her bare hands. Ingrid Hansen animates cheeky vignettes in the palm of her hand and projects them onto a huge screen. This spicy puppetry cabaret features mind-bending illusions. Get your comedy fix and stretch your brain into surreal worlds.

Tickets

Epidermis Circus runs Off-Broadway through March 24, 2024 in a limited engagement at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City.

Two kid-friendly shows take place on Saturday, March 23 at 2pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2pm. Tickets are $40 and $11 for youth under 16. Run time is 70 minutes. To purchase tickets and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/upcoming-events/epidermis-circus.

SoHo Playhouse

SoHo Playhouse's mission is to preserve, produce and present the unique art form known as Off Broadway Theatre. For info visit https://www.sohoplayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Helene Cyr.