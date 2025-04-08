UNDER THE ICE Opens Friday at Theater For The New City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unconventional playwright Nicholas Kennedy and emerging director Lauren McAuliffe showcase their third new work here in the heart of New York City, this time at the historic Theater For The New City. Titled, "Under The Ice" is set to open April 11th and will be showcasing a daring, surreal, comedic love letter to a new type of play that has yet to be attempted. Previously Kennedy and McAuliffe have Produced works at the likes of The Chain, American Theatre of Actors, Teatro Latea, and The Stag and Lion Theatre.

More about the show: Under The Ice is a surreal and introspective theatrical piece that explores themes of grief, loss, and the afterlife. The story follows Kailan, a neurotic teenager who drowns in a tragic ice fishing accident and embarks on an unusual journey through the depths of Lake Erie, guided by Clarence, a comical and forgetful walking, talking Ice Fish. While Kailan navigates the afterlife, his family members grapple with his absence, each processing their grief in unique ways.

