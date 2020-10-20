Tuan Malinowski and Kristin Yancy Announced as Featured Choreographers in NYTB's Hybrid Choreography Lab

New York Theatre Barn’s Hybrid Choreography Lab will take place on October 26th.

New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2020, New Technologies / Endless Possibilities, on Monday, October 26th, at 8PM EDT. Taking inspiration from theatrical television events, this lab will be streamed live from Broadway Dance Center in New York City. Emerging choreographers Tuan Malinowski and Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer), who are passionate about the development of new musicals, will each work with an ensemble of dancers to create choreography from a never before staged musical.

In the New Technologies / Endless Possibilities lab, the company will explore excerpts from the original musicals I Don't Want to Talk About It and Sueños: Our American Musical. Through humor, empathy, and brutal honesty, Ben Caplan's I Don't Want to Talk About It is a rock musical that pushes the boundaries of how society discusses mental health. Jesse Sanchez and Jeff Chambers' Sueños: Our American Musical is a new Latinx musical that follows three generations of a Mexican-American family in their pursuit of the American Dream. Both shows have been featured in New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series.

For the first time in the lab's history, this lab will feature a new mentorship component pairing each choreographer with an established mentor choreographer. Veteran Tony-nominated director/choreographer Joshua Bergasse (NBC's Smash, On the Town) will serve as Malinowski's mentor on I Don't Want to Talk About It, and director/choreographer Maria Torres (On Your Feet!, the film "Dance With Me") will serve as Yancy's mentor on Sueños. Bergasse and Torres will meet with both the choreographers and writing teams to discuss an initial approach into the work, and will provide feedback during their rehearsal process. New York Theatre Barn is thrilled to present this educational opportunity during these unprecedented times.

The choreographers chosen will present new works in two different ways: once as conceived for a traditional proscenium stage, and once as conceived for a live television broadcast. The company will partner with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to discover new ways of presenting dance for the screen, while also working with New York Theatre Barn to evolve its programming and theatrical storytelling systems. Both choreographers will also join lab curator Avital Asuleen for a conversation about creating dance for the stage versus the virtual stage.

Performers include Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Jordan Alexander, Fabio Angelo, Aaron Banes, Marie Rose Baramo, Edgar Cavazos, Héctor Flores Jr., Jordan Fife Hunt (Emojiland), Damon J. Gillespie (Newsies, Netflix's The Society), Alyssa Gomez (Motown), Carlos Jimenez, Orianna Hilliard, Marissa Horton, Mikey Morley, and Lena Owens,

The 60-minute live virtual presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre, and is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation. For more information, visit: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

