Transport Group's BROADBEND, ARKANSAS Streaming Begins July 20

Transport Group has announced that the filmed performance of its world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas will be available for video streaming beginning Monday, July 20 for four weeks. An original cast recording will be released by Broadway Records later this month.

Audiences can stream Broadbend, Arkansas, which is hosted by Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper,at transportgroup.org free of charge. In lieu of a ticket fee, the company encourages contributions be made to the Black Theatre Network at blacktheatrenetwork.org.

A special live discussion with the cast and creative team will take place on July 23 at 7pm ET with guests Marcia Pendelton of Walk Tall Girl Productions and Black Theatre Network President Andre Harrington, moderated by NYU Associate Professor Michael Dinwiddie. To register, visit transportgroup.org.

Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with Act 1 ("Just One Q") book and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh with music by Ted Shen and Act 2 ("Ruby") book and lyrics by Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III (two-time OBIE winner), played last fall at The Duke on 42nd Street, with a cast featuring Justin Cunningham (Netflix's When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton who received a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. The production recently received three Antonyo Award nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical for Ms. Fulton.

In Broadbend, Arkansas, a Black family grapples with decades of inequality, violence, and oppression in the South. As the '60s Civil Rights Movement grips the nation, a nursing home orderly named Benny delicately balances his role as caregiver to an ornery white resident with that as provider for his own family. Thirty years later, his daughter Ruby struggles to understand an incident of police brutality against her 15-year-old son. Spanning nearly half a century and three generations, Broadbend, Arkansas contemplates the cycle of violence in our country and the struggle to find hope and create change against a backdrop of hate that plagues America.

The lighting design for Broadbend, Arkansas is by Jen Schriever; costume design is by Peiyi Wong; sound design is by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach. The scenic consultant is Dane Laffrey. Casting is by Nora Brennan Casting, CSA. Music direction is by Deborah K. Abramson.

Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. The production stage manager is Jason Hindelang.

