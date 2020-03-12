Tonight's Performances of INCANTATA and LADY G to Play as Scheduled at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theeatre has released a statement regarding tonight's performances of Incantata and Lady G:

"Tonight's performances of Incantata and Lady G at Irish Repertory Theatre will play as scheduled.

In light of the announcement from the state and city government, Irish Rep will reconvene tomorrow to address the remainder of the runs, as well as the upcoming productions of A Touch of the Poet and The Smuggler.

For ticket refunds, audience members should contact Irish Rep at 212-727-2737 or by emailing BoxOffice@IrishRep.org."





