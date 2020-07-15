Timothy Ware to Headline The Seeing Place's DUTCHMAN

While the live-performance season is on hold nationwide, The Seeing Place continues to produce great plays by distinguished playwrights. Up next is an online reading of DUTCHMAN, a one-act drama by Amiri Baraka (produced and published in 1964 under the playwright's original name LeRoi Jones). Baraka has said that DUTCHMAN "is about how difficult it is to become a man in the United States." By the end of the play, you may see for yourself precisely how loaded that sentiment is. The readings are being held via Zoom on July 18 & 19, 2020.

DUTCHMAN features Timothy Ware (Broadway's KINKY BOOTS), Erin Cronican ("Veronica Mars" and Off Broadway's THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS, SISTAS!, and DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA), and Eugene Barry-Hill (Original Casts of Broadway's THE LION KING and KIINKY BOOTS.) The play is directed by NYIT Award Nominee Brandon Walker and stage managed by Hailey Vest.

These readings are being presented as a benefit for Black Theatre Network, a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the exploration and preservation of the theatrical visions of the African Diaspora. Proceeds from tickets (starting at $10) will be donated directly to BTN. For more information about BTN, visit www.BlackTheatreNetwork.org.

With an emphasis on the organic, edgy American style of acting developed by the Group Theatre, TSP allows audiences to experience modern classics with deeper understanding of how they relate to the struggles we face today. With that, tickets are as low as $10 as a part of TSP's Affordable Theater Initiative, making theater accessible for all.

The Seeing Place celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a dedication to stories about the Body Politic. The 2020-2021 season includes the world premiere of ANIMAL FARM (February 2020), DUTCHMAN (Online - July 2020), A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (Online - August 2020) and live presentations of Eugene Ionesco's EXIT THE KING, Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize winner WIT, and Anna Ziegler's BOY (all being presented in 2021.)

DUTCHMAN will be streamed live via Zoom July 18, 2020 (7pm) and July 19, 2020 (3pm.) TICKETS Start at $10 and can be purchased at www.TheSeeingPlace.com. A Zoom Link will be sent upon sign-up.

About The Play, DUTCHMAN:

1964 Obie Award Winner for Best American Play

Set on a New York Subway train, DUTCHMAN opens as a young black man, Clay, is interrupted from his thoughts by Lula, a flirtatious and slightly older white woman he smiled at through the windows when the train stopped. Their conversation, which starts as playful, slowly becomes more personal, more cruel, and reveals, from both perspectives, the many political, psychological, and physical conflicts that face black men in America.

About the writer of the novel, Amiri Baraka (LeRoi Jones):

