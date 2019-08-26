Tim McDonough's A BUNCH OF DIFFERENT WAYS I'D LIKE TO DIE Comes To The United Solo Festival

Award-winning actor Tim McDonough meditates on his life and ever-approaching death in his dead serious comedy about mortality, a bunch of different ways i'd like to die. The production makes its New York premiere at the United Solo Festival on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m.

McDonough takes audiences through various vividly imagined scenarios of his own demise, ranging from the comedically absurd to the deeply poignant. While the end of life is inevitable and inescapable for all mortals, this show provides a space in which audiences can wonder and grieve and laugh about the hard-to-grasp fact that one day they will no longer exist. The production, which is written, performed, directed and designed by McDonough, comes to New York following successful performances in Atlanta.

It is fitting that McDonough has chosen to rehearse his death on the stage. His career of performing, directing, and writing for the theater spans decades. "I've lived much the best part of my life onstage, in imaginary circumstances, dealing with fictional characters and events," says McDonough. "I've realized that I'd much prefer to die in my imagination than in reality, and that's one rationale for this performance."

Performances take place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. Tickets are of $45.00 and are available at the Theatre Row Box Office or at http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-abunch/ or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200. Running time: 90 mins.

More info available at: www.timmcdonough.net - www.facebook.com/timmcdonoughactor

Tim McDonough began his acting career in Boston's small theaters, where he collaborated on the development of many new works. In 1980 he co-founded Theater Works, for which he performed, directed and wrote. In 1982 the Boston Theater Critics Circle named him Best Actor, and in 1983 he received a New England Theater Conference Citation for Career Contributions. Regional theater: American Repertory Theatre, Sacramento Theater Company,Shakespeare festivals in California and Idaho. Atlanta: Alliance Theatre, Theatre in the Square, Horizon Theatre, Theatre Gael, Theater Emory (Associate Artist). In 1998 Creative Loafing named him Critic's Choice for Best Actor. He received the 2009 Suzi Bass Award for Outstanding Featured Actor; in 2010 he was nominated for Best Lead Actor. He taught acting at Emory University for 28 years and is the author of Acting Narrative Speeches: The Actor as Storyteller.





