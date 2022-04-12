Tickets Now On Sale For SOUND BITES 2022

Theater Now New York (TNNY), one of the nation's leading producers of original short form musicals, will present its SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals May 23rd at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York).

Now in its ninth year, the SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals is a fast-paced evening featuring a diverse lineup of stories and styles from emerging writers. Shows presented in past years of the festival have gone on to be licensed through Music Theatre International and produced around the world. Theatre Now's Artistic Director Thomas Morrissey describes the event as "an incredible opportunity to experience the future of musical theatre, with both traditional and genre-bending shows that showcase the next generation of writers."

This year's festival includes nine new 10-minute musicals:

A SEAT AT THE TABLE

Book, Music and Lyrics by Rebecca Murillo

While preparing for a World History test, high school student Citlalli Hernandez finds the courage to speak up about what has been on her mind: why has no one taught her the history of her own people?

COLA'O: A BILINGUAL TROVA

Book and Lyrics by Paloma Sierra, Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli

Two lovers - each with contrary opinions about Puerto Rican national identity - uncover how to prepare "authentic" coffee.

HOW TO DRAW FRANKENSTEIN

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Erin Quinlan

A little boy who has recently lost his father finds solace in his imaginary friend, Frankenstein.

HUMPTY'S HATCHING DAY

Book and Lyrics by Kenny Harmon, Music by Steve Wallace

Everyone knows how Humpty Dumpty's story ended, but why did he climb the wall in the first place? Spend 10 minutes with Humpty, his best friend Jack Sprat, and a few of Humpty's other friends on the most important day of his life.

LETTERS FROM MAY

Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula

What does it mean to be a creator? What happens when reality doesn't align with your expectations? And most importantly, what do you have to leave behind?

PIGEONS MATE FOR LIFE

Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Book and Music by Andrew Underberg

Girl with pigeon meets boy with pigeon. Pigeon meets pigeon. The pigeons mate for life. With the boy and the girl, it's more complicated.

RISE

Book and Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella, Music by Ernie Bird

Rise is a musical adaptation of Jack & Jill starring two hungry little girls stuck at the bottom of society, and their highly demanding mistress. Set to a post-soviet, contemporary musical-theatre score, Rise mixes dark themes such as violence and poverty with lightning-fast physical comedy.

THE SABOTEUR

Book, Music and Lyrics by Laura Italiano

It's 1941, and Nazi spies have infiltrated a Brooklyn munitions plant! Maybe! The true-crime story of an FBI agent and the neighborhood eccentrics who help him crack the big case.

THESE WALLS

Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy

It's moving-day, and newly married Liz and Jeff burst into their first home with one another, full of hopeful anticipation. On a separate plane of reality thirty-five years in the future, older Jeff and Liz perform a final sweep as they prepare to move out. The timelines interweave in an exploration of love, loss, and the true meaning of home.

SOUND BITES 2022 is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support is provided by Music Theatre International and A.R.T/NY. Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tnny.org/soundbites or call For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.