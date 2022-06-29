Tickets Are Now on Sale For SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Sesame Street the Musical. Sesame Street's beloved furry friends will appear in their original puppet form in a new off-Broadway musical, with previews starting September 8, 2022. Opening night is set for September 22 and will run through November 27, 2022. Performances will take place at Theater Row, 410 West 42nd Street. Tickets are priced starting at $39; for all ticketing and further information please go to www.sesamestreetmusical.com.

"Sesame Street's" very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Special guest stars from Broadway and beyond will join the gang, with the show featuring "Sesame Street's" classic songs--plus new numbers created especially for this production by Broadway's brightest composers and songwriters. The show is directed and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

"Sesame Street" first aired in 1969 and is now in its 53rd season in the U.S. It is seen in 150 countries and continues to expand globally with content production and distribution, consumer products, English learning and formal education, and themed entertainment. "Sesame Street" has won 11 Grammys and 214 Emmys- more than any other children's show.

Producer and Creator Rockefeller says, "We are so honored and proud to partner with Sesame Workshop to bring 'Sesame Street's' first original off-Broadway musical, along with its iconic characters to the stage. We believe it will be a production for children and fans of ALL ages to embrace and enjoy."

"As the world begins to open up, families and fans are looking forward to live, high-quality in-person experiences with their favorite brands, and Sesame Workshop is answering the call with the expansion of our themed entertainment offerings," said Jennifer Ahearn, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment. "With its critically-acclaimed productions and keen eye for presenting beloved stories, we're thrilled to collaborate with Rockefeller Productions on a stage show that will have the young and young-at-heart singing, dancing, and celebrating with their 'Sesame Street' friends."

Creative staff, special celebrity guests, and other information will be announced later.