Three Short Plays Make Their Off-Broadway Debut In TIME AND TIME AGAIN At The Chain Theatre, May 5-7

TIME AND TIME AGAIN, a collection of three short plays, will run from May 5-7 at The Chain Theatre.

Martha Epstein's The Things She Held, David Glover's The Wanderer, and Luis Roberto Herrera's when superheroes die and how we mourn them... will have their off-Broadway debuts in this original production. All three plays experiment with form and structure to create fantastical worlds that push the bounds of traditional storytelling.

The Things She Held was recently acquired by Broadway Licensing and will feature Epstein in the lead role. The play follows a girl as she delivers an acceptance speech to one person, or a few people, or an empty space, or a collection of memories. The Wanderer is a solo piece about nightmares, history, the "sleep gap" and one man's journey to reclaim his dream space. when superheroes die and how we mourn them... tells a story of the people we idolize in our lives, what happens when they are gone, and how we choose to move on. The question of TIME moves through each of the pieces, creating a unified show from three different vantage points.

Time and Time Again's cast and creative teams are outlined below:

The Things She Held

by Martha Epstein

Directed by Nico Krell

Cast features Martha Epstein (John Proctor Is The Villain), Erica Hager, and Lauren Fraites (John Proctor Is The Villain)

The Wanderer

by David Glover

Directed by Basil Rodericks

Performed by David Glover (In the Penal Colony)

when superheroes die and how we mourn them...

by Luis Roberto Herrera

Directed by Mia Fowler

Cast features Vann Dukes (A Raisin in the Sun), Gabriel Neumann (Imogen Says Nothing), and Rebekah Santiago (A Crossing).

Time and Time Again is produced by Marina Hyson (Bob Fosse's Dancin'), Kaycie Sweeney (Shakespeare In The Park), Ellie Gravitte (WAY DOWN), Martha Epstein, Joaquin Acrich (Dating in New York), and Adam Mitchell (The Scary of 61st Street). The creative team includes Scenic design by Nadja Antić, lighting design by Vittoria Orlando, sound design by Elliot Yokum, poster design by Andrew DeNatale and production stage management by Ryan Kane.

Performances are May 5th at 7pm, May 6th at 2pm and 7pm, and May 7th at 2pm.

Following the evening performances on May 5 and May 6, there will be a reception with wine and refreshments to give audiences a chance to engage with the artists.

Run time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite HERE.