Thomas Jay Ryan & More Join Hyper-Intimate Production of UNCLE VANYA

The complete cast has been revealed for the encore engagement of the hyper-intimate production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya staged by rising-star director Jack Serio in a private loft in the Flatiron District. Two-time Drama Desk winner Thomas Jay Ryan (West Side Story, Dance Nation) joins the “prestige-cast production” (New York Times) in the role of Serebryakov along with new cast members Dario Ladani Sanchez (Yefim, understudy for Astrov/Telegin), Raquel Chavez (understudy for Sonya/Yelena/Yefim), Nat DeWolf (understudy for Vanya/Serebryakov), and Barbara Kingsley (understudy for Maria/Marina), who complete the ensemble. The critically-acclaimed, “sold-out-before-you-heard-about-it” (The New Yorker) production, which opened on July 6, is set to begin encore performances tomorrow, August 8, and continue through August 25, 2023 for 17 performances only.



The previously announced cast includes Tony-winner David Cromer as Vanya, Will Brill as Astrov, Julia Chan as Yelena, Will Dagger as Telegin, Tony-nominee Marin Ireland as Sonya, Ann McDonough as Maria, and Virginia Wing as Marina.



$39 Lottery tickets will be available via TodayTix to each performance. A limited number of full-priced tickets are still available at www.vanyanyc.com.



“In a busy New York summer, it’s a Chekhov play that burns hottest,” declares The Washington Post, adding, “Uncle Vanya in a private loft is the kind of meaty theater playgoers crave.” The New York Times notes, “Unrequited love swirls through this prestige-cast production of Anton Chekhov’s play.” “Marin Ireland’s performance in the role of Sonya is as scorching as it is richly shaded and utterly lacking in vanity” writes The New York Sun. “Serio’s vision is a refreshing, revealing prism through which to appreciate Chekhov’s endlessly rich tale of lives and dreams colliding at an estate in the countryside,” musesArtforum. “Nothing could be better than an extra-intimate evening with Chekhov’s temperamental, depressive characters,” remarks New York Stage Review. “It’s impossible to enumerate all the remarkable aspects of this production,” raves Exeunt NYC, adding, “What a gift to be in that room with those artists making that play. I hope you find a way to be there, too.”

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena. Using Paul Schmidt's “warm, seamless, and contemporary” (The New York Times) translation, Serio stages a “fly-on-the-wall, hyper-intimate” (Forbes) new production of Chekhov’s masterpiece at a loft in the Flatiron District. Tony-winner David Cromer leads an all-star cast in a radical new staging that highlights the immediacy and profound humanity of Chekhov's enduring classic.

The creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Walt Spangler (scenic design), Ricky Reynoso (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Carrie Mossman (props design), Richard A. Hodge (stage manager), Nathan Malin (assistant stage manager). Taylor Williams (casting director), Cameron Kasky and Christian Palomares (associate producers), Wagner Johnson Productions (general manager), and Feast Creative (graphic design). David Manella at Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as Production Counsel.

Seventeen performances of Uncle Vanya will take place August 8–25, 2023, in a private loft on 19th & Broadway in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Sunday–Saturday at 7:30pm with no performance on August 12, August 16, and August 23 and with an added 2pm performance on August 13 & 20. The running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets, which start at $55, can be purchased at www.vanyanyc.com.

Uncle Vanya is also pleased to announce a partnership with 2022 Tony Award Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Broadway For All, as part of the Access For All initiative, which will provide students with subsidized $2 tickets to make theater accessible for all. Broadway For All will work with its partner organizations and school communities to ensure those who are priced-out are able to buy a ticket, and make a transaction as an art patron to a world-class production. Ticket buyers can participate in the “Buy One, Give One” program by adding Buy One, Give One tickets to their cart during checkout. For information on how to make a larger, tax deductible donation to the program or to Broadway For All at large, please visit Click Here.

The initial run of Uncle Vanya was supported by The Dennis & Victoria Ross Foundation.





About Jack Serio





Jack Serio (director) recently directed the acclaimed U.S. premiere of Rita Kalnejais’ This Beautiful Future at The Cherry Lane Theater. A New York TimesCritic’s Pick, the production transferred off-Broadway after a twice-extended, sold-out run at Theaterlab. Other recent credits include the world premieres of On Set With Theda Bara starring David Greenspan, written by Joey Merlo at The Brick, and Bernard Kops’ The Dark Outside at Theater for The New City. His work has been seen at Playwrights Horizons, Ars Nova, Clubbed Thumb, 59e59, Cherry Lane, Theaterlab, The Brick, Theater for the New City, and The Pearl Theater Company. He is the Development Associate for Aasif Mandvi’s Fat Mama Productions, a member of the 2019 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and the 2019-2021 SDC Foundation Observership Class. BFA: NYU. www.jackfserio.com





About OHenry Productions





OHenry Productions is a Tony and Olivier Award-winning New York-based production company founded in 2014 by Oliver Roth. Situated at the intersection of art and commerce, OHenry Productions is dedicated to promoting the world’s most vital voices on the world’s most distinguished stages. Its mission is to produce work that is as engaging as it is inspiring, and as challenging as it is entertaining. Producing credits include - Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Parade (Tony Award), A Doll's House, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Slave Play, Burn This, and Sea Wall/A Life (Tony Nominations), The Inheritance (Tony Award ), Derren Brown: Secret, Head over Heels; West End: A Streetcar Named Desire, A Little Life, The Inheritance (Olivier Award), Herding Cats (Soho Theatre); Off-Broadway: Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, This Beautiful Future, Little Shop of Horrors, Invisible Thread; National Tour: Hundred Days, Escape to Margaritaville; Studio Recording: Witness Uganda; Upcoming: Lempicka, An Enemy of the People. http://ohenryproductions.com/



