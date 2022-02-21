Theatre Now Partners With NO OD NY To Offer Talkbacks After THE JURY

The Jury is a new life-affirming musical about the far-reaching impact of opioid addiction. To further illuminate the issues raised in the show, and to increase awareness of the efforts nationwide to combat addiction and overdose, Theatre Now is partnering with NO OD NY to offer post-show talkbacks February 24th and 25th.

NO OD NY is a non-profit organization that advocates for the creation of stigma-free Overdose Prevention Centers where people who use opioids can access life-saving medical care, connect to social workers and resources within their communities, and be treated with respect. Executive Director Ryan Thoresen Carson will be present for the talkbacks. For more information, visit

www.noodnycampaign.org.

The Jury is an new musical with book & lyrics by Casey Kendall and music by Jonathan Bauerfeld. It tells the story of Tess Butler, who has died after a short lifetime of battling opiate addiction and burning bridges. Now, it is up to seven people from her life to come together and decide whether or not she's worth saving. Tess can only bear witness as they reconstruct her life, uncovering secrets, confronting hard truths, and slowly reaching a consensus.

The Jury runs through February 26th at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres at 502 W 53rd St. Talkbacks will take place after the February 24th and 25th performances. Tickets range from $30-$40, and are available for purchase at www.tnny.org or by calling 855-254-7469. Strict COVID protocols will be followed during all performances, including requiring proof of vaccination and mask adherence.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long- form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. Theatre Now bridges the gap between early readings and fully produced theatrical runs by offering staged and performed developmental productions to pieces that are ready to live on their feet. They strive for continuity and growth in their production process by collaborating with artists on story development through song and dialogue and focusing on their prospective audience. For more information, visit tnny.org.