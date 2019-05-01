TheaterWorksUSA Releases Tickets for DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to the General Public

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Managing Director) continues to make high-quality family theater accessible in New York City this summer through its Family Summer Theater program,which will present the World Premiere of Dog Man:The Musical. Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, it will begin performances on June 28 and will end its limited run on August 4; opening night is set for Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (151 Christopher Street). Tickets will be available to the public beginning May 1 by visiting twusa.org/DogMan or by calling (866) 811-4111.

Family Summer Theater, which is presented in association with The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation,will continue to supply free tickets for kids to attend weekday performances through partnerships with NYC-area summer camps and social service agencies. Tickets for weekend performances can be purchased in advance online at twusa.org/dogman or by calling (866) 811-4111, and range from $27.50 (for members) through $85 (premium) beginning May 1, 2019.

"TheaterWorksUSA is thrilled to premiere Dog Man: The Musical in New York City this summer through our Family Summer Theater program. Our goal was to create a sustainable model to provide high-quality family entertainment and make it as accessible as possible. We are proud that we will be able to continue to provide FREE tickets to groups of local children in need, as well as offer more performances for the general public to enjoy." TheaterWorksUSA's Managing Director Michael Harrington

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey,Dog Man:The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show "Peg + Cat"), and music by Brad Alexander(Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations) with direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY:Less Than 50%), scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man ; Guards at the Taj,Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's Torch Song Trilogy; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1962, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 130 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), and Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America). To learn more, visit www.TWUSA.org





