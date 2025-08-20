Theater for the New City to Present Larry Americ Allen's THE SHADOWS OF LOVE AND LIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shadows of Love and Light is a world premiere, new play by award-winning playwright Larry Americ Allen, set to be presented by Theater for the New City. The play offers an emotionally gripping and metaphysically daring narrative that intertwines science, spirituality, and human vulnerability into an unforgettable theatrical experience. What if the child you never had came back to ask why? Directed by Jill Giedt and starring: Josie Seid, Marcel Johansen, Kayla Kelly, Pancho Demmings.

Set in a warm and intellectual San Francisco home on Thanksgiving Day, “The Shadows of Love and Light” follows Regina Skygrove, a renowned astrophysicist and professor, as she prepares dinner with her free-spirited daughter Imani. A mysterious stranger changes their lives in a surreal and soul-stirring evening: A decision and a lost connection from thirty years ago—returns for an unusual meet and greet.

This provocative premise unwinds from an ordinary day with masterful dialogue, sharp wit, and a deep poeticism as the play asks: Can healing happen across the veil of life and death? Can unfinished acts on Earth still find an ending?

“Love can take many forms and happen in unexpected ways,” says Allen. “This play is not about judgment, but about understanding, compassion, challenging all of us to reexamine our truths and heal our scars.”

With themes of human rights, regret, familial reconciliation, and eternal love, “The Shadows of Love and Light” resonates powerfully today. Blending scientific realism with spiritual metaphor, Allen’s work challenges audiences to consider the very boundaries of life and consciousness.

The play is both intimate and limitless, moving from the kitchen table to cosmic questions, all while keeping its heart rooted in the complexity of people. It’s a story about what we have lost —and what may still return to us. The Shadows of Love and Light earned a standing ovation at the International Black Theatre Festival’s play reading series. The Pacific Northwest Multicultural Film and Theatre also selected The Shadows of Love and Light for its play reading series.