Theater Resources Unlimited Honors Tonya Pinkins And BroadwayHD At 2026 TRU LOVE BENEFIT

Theater Resources Unlimited celebrated its 2026 TRU Love Benefit, CHANGING HEARTS… the power of theater, on Sunday, February 8, marking the organization’s second live gala since 2019.

The event honored Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins with the TRU Humanitarian Award in recognition of her advocacy for equity and inclusion through her work as an artist and activist. The evening also honored producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane of BroadwayHD with the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their leadership in expanding access to live theater through digital platforms.

TRU also paid tribute to the late Jack W. Batman, a longtime Advisory Board member and Broadway and West End producer. Performances during the benefit featured Broadway and touring artists including Tina Fabrique, Wendy Waring, Jeff Williams, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and members of the TRU Tones ensemble, with special appearances by Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, and Laila Robins.

The TRU Love Benefit Online Auction remains open through Sunday, February 15, 2026, offering tickets to Broadway productions including The Outsiders, Operation Mincemeat, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Buena Vista Social Club, as well as Off-Broadway and regional shows, dining experiences, memorabilia, and original artwork by Tonya Pinkins. Proceeds support TRU’s ongoing programs for producers, writers, and theater professionals. Auction details and bidding are available at https://new.biddingowl.com/2026TRULoveAuction.

Theater Resources Unlimited is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the development of theater professionals through mentorship, training programs, networking events, and new work initiatives, including TRU Voices, Producer Boot Camp, and the Producer Development & Mentorship Program.