Theater For The New City's Village Halloween Costume Ball Will Haunt You Outdoors And Indoors, October 31

TNC has presented a Village Halloween Costume Ball annually since 1976.
To delight its community and celebrate the creativity that comes with the season, Theater for the New City (TNC), 155 First Ave., will present its 47th annual Village Halloween Costume Ball October 31.
A large outdoor festivity will be held from 3:15 PM to 8:00 PM outside the Theater on East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues (or if it rains, in a big tent), featuring performances, a costume competition and dancing to swing and Latin bands.
This will be followed by indoor performances from 8:00 PM to midnight in TNC's large Johnson Theater, and from 9:00 PM to 1:30 PM in the adjacent Community Space. Admission is free for the outdoor program and $20 for the indoor festivities. Costumes or formal wear are requested.
TNC has presented a Village Halloween Costume Ball annually since 1976. Traditionally, the celebration has taken up the entirety of TNC's multi-theater complex at 155 First Avenue (the former First Avenue Retail Market building) and adjoining outdoor spaces. In 2020, due to the Covid shutdown, TNC maintained its Halloween tradition by presenting the entire event virtually. In 2021, with safety paramount, it was mounted entirely outdoors. Last year, TNC made the event hybrid, bringing some of it back inside while offering an impressive set of offerings outside in the fresh air. The aim was to capture the event's intensity and traditional magic while facilitating Covid safety for both performers and attendees. It was so successful that the hybrid format will be repeated this year.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
(as of September 27)
OUTDOOR EVENTS
FREE
3:30 - 8:00 PM
Variety Acts:
Dancing in the Street:
Costume Judging and Prizes:
Giveaway Table:
The Red and Black Masque:
INDOOR EVENTS
Admission $20
8:00 PM TO MIDNIGHT
9:00 PM TO 11:30 PM
LOBBY EVENTS
Since its beginning in 1976, TNC's Halloween extravaganza has been a point of origin for many of the City's most original entertainers. Six full-length plays have grown out of playlets written for the fest and it is probable that the theatrical movement in Performance Art began there. It has been a launching pad for such formative artists as Paul Zaloom, Alice Farley, Bloolips, The Red Mole, Penny Arcade, Basil Twist and Alien Comic Tom Murrin. Each year, many acts, skits, sketches, and skadoodles go on to become the basis of larger theater works. It is also interesting to note that TNC originated the Village Halloween Parade as part of its annual Halloween Ball. The procession wound its way through the Village from TNC's second home at the corner of Jane and West Streets to Washington Square Park.
Theater for the New City (Click Here) is located at 155 First Avenue, at the corner of East Tenth Street. Reservations are optional. The TNC box office number is (212) 254-1109.
