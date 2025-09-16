Theater For The New City Premieres New Comedy KILLING MRS. CLAUS This December

When an elf falls in love with Santa Claus, there is only one thing standing in his way: Killing Mrs. Claus. Come join the yuletide madness in this zany, unhinged, inappropriate holiday comedy written and directed by Peter Zachari.

The cast includes: Robert Walker Jeffery (Icicle), Brent Knobloch (Twinkle), Patricia M. Lawrence (Mrs. Claus) and Alan Stuart (Santa Claus).

The creative team includes Lytza Colón (Set and Prop Design), Michael Clark Wonson (Lighting Design), DW (Costume Design), and Mark Marcante (Set Design Consultant). Emily LaRosa is Production Stage Manager and Michelle Pomponio is Assistant Stage Manager.

PETER ZACHARI (Writer / Director) wrote, produced and directed Parker & Dizzy's Fabulous Journey to the End of the Rainbow for the New York International Fringe Festival and Theater for the New City. He has also written The Chesapeake Chicks, Fat Asses: The Musical, The 3rd Gender, Knock It Off, Under the Knife, Lighten Up!, which was produced off-off-Broadway, as well as Loosen Up!, Shake It Up!, Live It Up!, and One Love. His ten-minute play, I Am Seventy Going on Eighteen was selected for production at the Boston Theatre Marathon VII. Mr. Zachari's directing credits include Into the Woods, Footloose, Rumors, Grease, They're Playing Our Song, Return to the Forbidden Planet and Moon Over Buffalo (Summer Theatre at Salem) as well as West Side Story (Marblehead High School.) For several years, Mr. Zachari taught Acting and Directing for the Department of Theatre at Salem State University. He received his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Florida and his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Salem State University. IG: https://www.instagram.com/peterzachari/