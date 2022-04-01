The York Theatre Company's World Premiere of PENELOPE Resumes Performances Tomorrow

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

The York Theatre Company, following a recent Covid breakthrough, will resume preview performances of the world premiere presentation of Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, a new musical comedy, with book & lyrics by Peter Kellogg (York's Desperate Measures), music by Stephen Weiner (The Rivals), directed and choreographed by Emily Maltby (York's Lolita, My Love), with music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Cheek to Cheek, Desperate Measures) and vocal arrangements by David Hancock Turner, Steve Delehanty, and Stephen Weiner.

Performances for Penelope resume TOMORROW, Saturday afternoon, April 2 at 2:30PM. The limited engagement will continue through Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 at 2:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues). Opening Night is Thursday evening, April 7, 2022 at 7:00PM.

The cast features Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin) as Telemachus, Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot) as Eurycleia, Cooper Howell (Emojiland) as Antinous, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful) as Odysseus, David LaMarr (Jersey Boys) as Mileter, Jacob Alexander Simon (A Chorus Line) as Bassanio, Britney Nicole Simpson (Beauty and the Beast) as Penelope, George Slotin (High Button Shoes) as Haius, Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) as Barius, Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) as Daphne, with Bebe Browning (Miss Saigon) and Constantine Pappas (Into the Woods).

Penelope is married to Odysseus, the rightful King of Ithaca. For the last twenty years, she's been waiting for him to return from the Trojan War. Meanwhile, a bevy of suitors have gathered, each wanting to marry her and take over the kingdom. Since they have little else to do but eat and drink, they decide to form an a capella group. (The acoustics in the great hall are terrific.) To stall them, Penelope writes letters to herself and pretends they're from Odysseus saying he's on his way. Little does she know, her letters gathered together are creating the story of The Odyssey. (Since no one knows who really wrote The Odyssey, this theory is as good as any other.) It's funny, it's fierce and, above all, it's epic!

Penelope is funny, feminist, and fully relevant to today because it's about a woman who lives through and for her husband for 20 years, only to realize when he returns that her life, her journey is just as important as his. Book and lyrics are by Peter Kellogg, who wrote the award-winning Desperate Measures; music is by Stephen Weiner, two-time Richard Rodgers Award winner. Penelope was given a Developmental Reading at The York under the previous title Dear Pen.

The creative team for Penelope includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Lex Liang, lighting design by David Sexton, and sound design by Brad Ward. Casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel.

Penelope plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m,

Tickets for Penelope are priced at $55 - $75 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation tickets at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1092597, or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

GENYORK, FOR PATRONS 35 AND UNDER: The York is launching a new ticketing initiative, GenYork, focused on younger patrons. Tickets are priced at $25 (plus $4 convenience fee). A special inaugural event to launch GenYork is set for Thursday, April 22 at 7:00PM followed by a reception at The Blue Mezze Bar (1480 2nd Ave. at East 77th Street).

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20.00 cash or credit.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry, and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

The York Theatre Company offers the *York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00-with special benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre productions, exclusive Member pre-sale opportunities, and discounts at local restaurants and parking garages--in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a _York Plus!_ Membership Program* with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invites to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season. York Memberships can be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership.

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2021-2022 season by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.

The York Theatre Company is the only theatre in New York City-and one of very few in the world-dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving neglected, notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York's intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series-most of them world, American, or New York premieres-by some of the field's most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs. Recent New York premieres have included Marry Harry, A Taste of Things to Come, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York in 2010, and subsequently to rave reviews in London-as did York's Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included "Best Musical" from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for "Developing and Producing New Musicals" and, more recently, a special Outer Critics Circle Award for "50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals." Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter's Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jeans at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.