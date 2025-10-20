The Theater Center Unveils Lineup for 2025 FALL INCUBATOR FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theater Center has announced the return of its Incubator Program with the 2025 Fall Incubator Festival, running October 27 through November 16, 2025. The festival provides a platform for emerging playwrights and composers to present new works Off-Broadway in the heart of Times Square.

Designed to uplift diverse theatrical voices, the Incubator Festival gives selected writers an opportunity to develop their work before a live audience. Each participating show receives three performances, technical support, marketing assistance, and a 50/50 box office split, with no participation fee.

“Too many wonderful writers don’t get the chance to test their work in front of a real audience,” said Catherine Russell, General Manager of The Theater Center. “Our goal with the Fall Incubator Festival is to break down those barriers and give artists a home to develop and showcase their work — right in the heart of the Theater District.”

2025 Fall Incubator Festival Selections

COLLISIONS

Music by Elspeth Collard | Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Friday, Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m. | Wednesday, Nov. 5, 5:00 p.m. | Monday, Nov. 10, 2:30 p.m.

On the eve of their grandmother’s funeral, siblings Willow, Brennan, and Cielo gather with loved ones to mourn, reminisce, and heal. Featuring a cast of actor-musicians and a sweeping score by Collard & Rosenblatt, Collisions embraces the messiness of life and reminds us of the power of growth and connection.

COMING OUT: THE MUSICAL

by Allison St. Rock

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2:30 p.m. | Wednesday, Oct. 29, 5:00 p.m. | Tuesday, Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m.

A heartfelt and humorous queer musical dramedy about six college students navigating the joys and fears of self-discovery. Through interwoven stories of friendship, heartbreak, and acceptance, Coming Out explores what it means to find the courage to live authentically.

LIKEWISE

by Kiera Moran

Monday, Oct. 27, 12:30 p.m. | Monday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m. | Friday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m.

A dark comedy about friendship, grief, and the chaos of adolescence. Seventeen-year-old Joey—a delightfully unreliable narrator—guides us through the bizarre and tender world of teenage girlhood in a story about loss, love, and letting go.

Developmental Readings (Invitation Only)

SAINT SEBASTIAN

Music by Jinhee Kim | Book & Lyrics by Sean McCabe

A queer coming-of-age musical comedy set during a chaotic Easter weekend at a Christian retreat. When 14-year-old Sebastian meets newcomer Jamie, his beliefs—and his heart—are put to the test. Featuring gospel harmonies, cheeky humor, and divine mischief, Saint Sebastian explores faith, privilege, and identity.

YOU’RE INVITED TO: JESSICA’S 10TH BIRTHDAY BASH!

by Molly Kate Babos

A sharp, funny exploration of female friendship and rivalry, following a group of girls from childhood through adulthood as they navigate the messy, sometimes cruel, and always complicated bonds of growing up.

About The Theater Center

Located in Times Square, The Theater Center is home to long-running hits such as Perfect Crime, The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! The Musical Parody, and Singfeld!. The 20,000-square-foot complex houses two theaters and multiple rehearsal spaces and is the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address. The Theater Center also provides live AI translation in more than 50 languages.