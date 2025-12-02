The Tent Theater Company Will Host LASTINGNESS Benefit

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tent Theater Company will host its 2025 benefit, LASTINGNESS, on Monday, December 8, 2025 at 7:00pm at The Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

The Tent Theater's second annual benefit celebrates LASTINGNESS, a dramatic evening featuring Tent writers, fabulous actors, and after-party fun with cozy cocktails, tasty hors d'oeuvres, and seasonal pies!

The event will feature original works by Lonnie Carter, Kia Corthron, Migdalia Cruz, Kermit Frazier, David Greenspan, Beth Henley, Jeffrey Jones, Philip Kan Gotanda, Quincy Long, Wendy MacLeod, Ellen Maddow, Deb Margolin, David Rabe, Jackie Reingold, Jose Rivera, Kathleen Tolan, and Doug Wright.