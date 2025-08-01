The Tank Unveils Programming Lineup for LIMEFEST 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank has revealed programming for this year’s LimeFest. Curated by Meghan Finn, the festival will run from August 4-24, 2025 at The Tank NYC.

LimeFest 2025 will feature over 60 productions, including LILI/DARWIN, written & performed by Darwin Del Fabro and directed by Meghan Finn. Featuring Costumes by Darwin Del Fabro in collaboration with DIOR, the production will run throughout the festival (August 2-23). A poetic solo performance exploring the intimate, overlapping journeys of Lili Elbe and Darwin Del Fabro, LILI/DARWIN invites the audience into a raw, unflinching world of identity, memory, and becoming. Through voice, projection, and powerful language, Darwin brings to life the blurred lines of self and story, history and present.