The Tank Unveils Programming Lineup for LIMEFEST 2025

The Tank has revealed programming for this year’s LimeFest. Curated by Meghan Finn, the festival will run from August 4-24, 2025 at The Tank NYC.
LimeFest 2025 will feature over 60 productions, including LILI/DARWIN, written & performed by Darwin Del Fabro and directed by Meghan Finn. Featuring Costumes by Darwin Del Fabro in collaboration with DIOR, the production will run throughout the festival (August 2-23). A poetic solo performance exploring the intimate, overlapping journeys of Lili Elbe and Darwin Del Fabro, LILI/DARWIN invites the audience into a raw, unflinching world of identity, memory, and becoming. Through voice, projection, and powerful language, Darwin brings to life the blurred lines of self and story, history and present.
LimeFest will showcase new work by artists including Nell Adkins & Elizabeth Sacktor, Marissa Alaniz, Nargiz Alizada, Eleanor Babwin, Emily Ann Banks, Mars Berger, Kim Bollard, Andy Boyd, Danielle Breitstein, Wa Brown, Laura Clare Browne, Abbey Burgess, Anjeli Chapman, Maeve Chapman, Michelle, Cohn, Sarah Connolly, KC Connors, Abby Corrigan, Chelyn Cousar, Emma Sarah Davis, Evan Davis, Curtis Deese, Amanda DeLalla, Ria T. DiLullo, Dominic Domenghini, Emily Drossell, Meghan Duffy, Paige Esterly, Eleanor Evans-Wickberg, Thea Belle Flanzer, Rose Fleicscher-Black, Kiley Gaddis, Claire Gardner, Aida Garrido, Sylvie Goodblatt, Lisah Graziano, Maggie Grazioso, Em Hausmann, Sarah Hoogenraad, Avery L Ingvarson, Jen Jarnagin, Abigail Jensen, Manning Jordan, Aleyna Karaca, Katie Kendrick, N. Kolman, Eloise Margaret Langan, Arika Larson, Ananda Long, Cerulean Long, Mia Longenecker, Justine Magnusson, Anna Margevich, Nicolle Márquez, Marina di Marzo, Aria Mauel, Emma McGill, Elena Messinger, Kaely Michels-Gualtieri, Rebecca Mitzner, Wells Mundell-Wood, Laura Neill, Wanda Noonan and MG, Annie Rasiel, Jo Ratnik, Anastacia Renee, Zoe Rhulen, Alexandra Rogers, Eliana Rubin, Grace Rosehill, Rachel Saruski, Karly Seeley, Zoe Senese-Grossberg, Maggie Seymour, Laini Sharifi, Sophie Simons, Amanda Stamm, Jane Su, Courtney Taylor, Ethan Taylor, Gail Thomas, Rosa Thomas, Maddie Thorpe, Claire Tumey, Reese Villella, Hope Ward & Alinicia H, Maya T. Weed, Montgomerie West, Madison Wetzell, Caitland Winsett, Valkyrie Yao, and mk zariel.
