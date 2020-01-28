The Story Studio Presents Two Storytelling Master Classes At Frigid Festival

After presenting two successful masterclasses the Gotham Storytelling Festival, FRIGID New York has invited Cyndi Freeman back to do it again!

90-minute Storytelling Master Class with Instructor Cyndi Freeman of The Story Studio

This class covers the basics of storytelling for performance. It is perfect for dipping your toes into storytelling waters for the first time, or a quick brush up on your skills if you're a seasoned pro.

The class consists of exercises that will help you identify and refine a story. Everyone will get to practice telling a story with a partner, and a few volunteers will get the chance to perform their stories for the full group and receive in-depth feedback from their instructor and classmates.

90-minute Storytelling for Business Master Class with Instructor Cyndi Freeman of The Story Studio

This class covers how and why storytelling is an invaluable tool for communication in business settings. Participants will be guided in applying the principles of compelling storytelling to communicate more effectively on the job. Brief lectures and hands-on exercises will focus on bringing an emotionally resonant arc to brand biographies, personal anecdotes for professional networking, and vision-into-action stories. Whether it is used for talking about important projects, selling a product, selling oneself to a client or hiring manager, crafting stories for grant proposals, or talking to the press, storytelling is a tool that helps people deliver important messages in a way that is clear, compelling and memorable.

Cyndi Freeman has over 20 years of experience as a storyteller and 10 years of experience as a storytelling instructor, leading classes in storytelling for business, performance and personal growth.

An expert teacher of storytelling for business, she has presented storytelling workshops for a range of organizations including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and nonprofit groups around the world. Past clients include GE, ZenDesk, Janssen: Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, UNICEF - USA, The 9/11 Tribute Museum, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The New York Public Library.

In addition to her work with The Story Studio, Ms. Freeman has won numerous grants, which have allowed her to work with the elderly, teaching them to craft stories as a way of encouraging them to share their life experiences with others. Her performing credits include performing solo shows at festivals around the world and telling stories at live shows like RISK!, The Moth and The Liar Show. Her television credits include Stories from The Stage (PBS) and The Colbert Report (Comedy Central).

To enroll: https://www.frigid.nyc/links/show/9523fb698edb4379b416ca92057e343e





