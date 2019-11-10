The St. Jean's Players Present: CURTAINS The Musical Comedy Whodunit

Love a good murder mystery? How about a hilarious back-stage caper? Sizzling musical comedy song-and-dance? How about all three rolled into one? The St. Jean's Players, now in its 29th season offering quality live theater on Manhattan's Upper East Side, has just your ticket, presenting CURTAINS, the 2007 Broadway hit, for 8 performances between Nov. 9 and Nov. 24.

The scene: Backstage at the Colonial theater in Boston, where a Broadway-bound new musical, "Robbin' Hood of the Old West" is trying out. In addition to the usual out-of-town troubles, "Robbin'" has a doozy: its leading lady, the glamorous film star Jessica Cranshaw, has turned up dead following her opening night curtain call. Assigned to the case is Frank Cioffi, by day an unassuming gumshoe from the Greater Boston Police, homicide division, and, on the side, an avid community theater actor: in a recent "Midsummer Night's Dream", he advises us, "my Bottom was very well-received".

Bursting with colorful characters-the tough-as-nails lady Producer, the irreverent, narcissistic English director, the sparring exes who wrote the songs - dazzling choreography, laugh-out-loud inside theater jokes, plus a freshly melodic score by the great Kander and Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) that ranges from unforgettable love songs to brilliant production numbers for the show-within-the-show, CURTAINS is a musical with a difference: a killer plot that keeps audiences guessing from beginning to end.

Garnishing 8 Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical, Score and Book), CURTAINS is a gloriously entertaining show for theater-lovers of all ages and tastes. CURTAINS will be performed by a cast of 30 to live musical accompaniment at St. Jean's Auditorium, 167 E. 75th St. (Lexington/3rd Aves.)

Performances are Nov 9 - 10, Nov. 15 - 17, and Nov. 22 - 24, Friday and Saturday evening at 8, Sundays at 3. (Please note, there is no performance Fri. Nov. 8) Tickets are $30, $20 for Seniors and Children to age 18. Tickets are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com with remaining seats CASH ONLY at door 30 minutes before curtain. The Auditorium is handicapped-accessible.

For more information visit our website, www.stjeansplayers.org.





