The Seeing Place Performs KEELY AND DU Live Online To Benefit Planned Parenthood

While the live-performance season is on hold nationwide, The Seeing Place continues to produce great plays by distinguished playwrights online. Up next is a lively reading of KEELY AND DU by Jane Martin.

Are abortion rights at the top of your mind? With Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings dominating the airwaves they're certainly top of mind for us. Enter Jane Martin's 1994 Pulitzer Prize-nominated play KEELY AND DU.

The play centers on Keely, a rape victim who becomes pregnant after a sexual assault and is being held captive by an extremist anti-abortion group to prevent her from terminating the pregnancy, and Du, an older woman tasked with guarding her. At odds throughout the play, these two women never-the-less find a way to transcend their circumstances and the ideological differences that separate them.

This play doesn't offer a lot of answers but it does ask a lot of questions. So if you feel like grappling with questions about an individual's rights, a community's responsibilities, and the difference between one person's expectations and another's reality, then this play is for you.

The play stars TSP ensemble members Erin Cronican, Robin Friend, Olivia Hanna Hardin and Brandon Walker with special guest artist Audrey Heffernan Meyer, and is co-directed by TSP Artistic Directors Brandon Walker and Erin Cronican.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region. RHS is a 501(c)(3) corporation specializing in women's reproductive health, specifically abortion services. In addition to being the only state-licensed abortion facility in Missouri for many years, RHS is the longest standing non-profit abortion provider in the state of Missouri. The Seeing Place feels it's important to recognize and support reproductive health facilities in "red" states when access, which is constitutionally protected, is being restricted. To learn more about this fantastic organization, please visit: RHS Planned Parenthood

KEELY AND DU will be performed LIVE via Zoom October 31, 2020 and November 1, 2020 at 7pm EASTERN TIME.

A recording of the performance will also stream for a limited time through November 7, 2020.

TICKETS - starting at $10

Purchase at: www.TheSeeingPlace.com

With an emphasis on the organic, edgy American style of acting developed by The Group Theatre, The Seeing Place allows audiences to experience modern classics with deeper understanding of how they relate to the struggles we face today. With that, tickets are as low as $10 as a part of TSP's Affordable Theater Initiative, making theater accessible for all.

The Seeing Place celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a dedication to stories about the Body Politic. The 2020-2021 season includes the world premiere of ANIMAL FARM (February 2020), DUTCHMAN (Online - July 2020), A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (Online - August 2020), KEELY AND DU (Online - October 2020) and live presentations of Margaret Edson's Pulitzer Prize winner, WIT, and Anna Ziegler's BOY (being presented in 2021.)

For more information about The Seeing Place, please visit www.seeingplacetheater.com or find TSP on social media @TheSeeingPlace

