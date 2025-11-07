The Radio City Rockettes to Celebrate Milestone 100th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of the Rockettes milestone 100th anniversary, Madison Square Garden has revealed all the ways the dance company is activating around New York City and inside Radio City Music Hall this holiday season.



Earlier this morning, the New York City Department of Transportation unveiled a new street sign on Sixth Avenue outside Radio City Music Hall to commemorate the Rockettes and their lasting contribution to the City. Now through November 21, Sixth Avenue from 50th street to 51st street will be known as “Rockettes Way.” As part of this morning’s unveiling, current and former Rockettes from throughout the decades came together for a very special New York moment – kicking to “New York, New York” on “Rockettes Way.”



Inside Radio City, audiences attending the 2025 Christmas Spectacular will have access to unique onsite costume exhibits and activations that celebrate the history and legacy of this incredible line of women, as well as custom food and beverage items. And around New York City, the Rockettes have partnered with some of the most iconic cultural institutions – the Empire State Building, the Museum of Broadway, Serendipity 3, Magnolia Bakery – and some of the world’s most iconic brands – Waterford, Kith – to create custom exhibits, treats and merchandise – extending the Centennial celebrations across the City.



“The Rockettes have always been part of the cultural fabric of New York City – entertaining and inspiring audiences from across the globe from their home at Radio City Music Hall,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President, Productions, MSG Entertainment. “In this milestone year for the Rockettes, we’re proud that iconic brands and institutions across the City are celebrating their legacy and honoring their lasting impact on entertainment.”



Activations and collaborations include:



Sixth Avenue Street Sign Renamed “Rockettes Way”

In addition to the street renaming outside Radio City Music Hall and in a nod to the centennial, the NYC Department of Transportation will drop 25 limited-edition “Rockettes Way” street signs for purchase by the general public at 10:30 a.m. via the CityStore, the Official Store of the City of New York. Visit nyc.gov/signsales to learn more.



Empire State Building

The Rockettes kicked off the run of the Christmas Spectacular yesterday, November 6, with their annual visit to the Empire State Building where they lit the tower in a festive holiday display inspired by candy canes and Christmas trees. The Rockettes also unveiled a curated series of displays throughout the iconic building that celebrate the history and legacy of the Rockettes. The displays, featuring festive costumes from the Christmas Spectacular, will remain on view throughout the run of the Christmas Spectacular in the Empire State Building’s 5th Avenue windows, on the 80th floor observatory, and on the 86th floor.



The Museum of Broadway

The Museum of Broadway will host a special exhibit to showcase and celebrate 100 years of the Rockettes entitled “The Rockettes 100th Anniversary: A Century of Sisterhood.” The exhibit, which will open to the public on November 13 and run through January 5, 2026, celebrates the iconic style, choreography, and evolution of the Rockettes and features costumes designed by legendary, award-winning Broadway costume designers including Bob Mackie, Gregg Barnes, Marco Montedoro, Pete Menefee, and Vincente Minnelli.



The exhibit will visually take guests along the Rockettes’ journey from Missouri to the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall and invite visitors of all ages to step into the whimsical world of Christmas Spectacular for an immersive photo op alongside the famed Wooden Soldiers.



Serendipity 3

The iconic NYC restaurant, Serendipity 3, has created a festive new frozen treat in honor of the 100th anniversary. The Rockettes 100 PB&J Frrrozen Hot Chocolate features the classic base of 14 cocoas with creamy peanut butter and swirls of grape jelly in a Serendipity goblet with a rim of peanut butter and peanut butter & jelly crumbs, plus a cloud of whipped cream, peanut butter and jelly drizzle, and PBJ cookie crumbs, all topped with a Rockettes 100 icing sheet! The dessert is available through the run of the Christmas Spectacular at the restaurant’s 60th Street and Times Square locations.



Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery has created a specialty Rockettes Red Velvet cupcake, available exclusively at the bakery’s Rockefeller Center location. The red velvet cupcake features vanilla buttercream topped with an edible image honoring the Rockettes 100th anniversary, and is dusted with sanding sugar.



Waterford

In collaboration with the Rockettes, Waterford has created a limited-edition crystal ornament, each individually numbered and sandblasted with the Rockettes logo alongside a 100-year emblem, finished with a red ribbon featuring a golden logo. The ornament is available at waterford.com and shoprockettes.com, with limited quantities also available at Radio City Music Hall.



Kith

The Rockettes have partnered with New York-based lifestyle brand Kith on a capsule featuring custom Kith, Rockettes, and Radio City artwork across a range of styles — releasing December 5 at Kith shops and Kith.com. The Toy Soldier Vintage Tee will also be the only style from the collection available exclusively at Radio City.



Only at Radio City

Guests attending the 2025 Christmas Spectacular will be able to explore costume retrospectives and archival displays throughout the Music Hall celebrating the incredible legacy of the Rockettes and offering a glimpse of the last 100 years as the dance company moves into the next century. Additionally, a pre-show video celebrating the Rockettes 100th anniversary will run prior to every performance of the 2025 Christmas Spectacular.



The Rockettes have partnered with LEGOLAND® New York Resort to bring two life-size Wooden Soldier figures made entirely of LEGO® brick to Radio City Music Hall this holiday season. The figures will be on view at on the 2nd Mezzanine beginning November 14th through the run of the show.



Custom food and beverage, including a “Rockettini” served in a commemorative martini glass with a Rockette figurine as the stem, and a new Wooden Soldiers popcorn bucket and cake pop. Custom 100th merchandise includes ornaments, a snow globe, and a commemorative program focused on the centennial and is available both at Radio City and online at shoprockettes.com