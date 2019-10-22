The Public Extends SOFT POWER Additional Week

The Public Theater announced today an additional one-week extension of the New York premiere of Soft Power, with play and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton. A co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group, Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs this groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play. Soft Power began previews on Tuesday, September 24 in The Public's Newman Theater, and had its official press opening on Tuesday, October 15. In its second extension week, Soft Power will now run through Sunday, November 17.

The complete cast of Soft Power includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xíng Standby), Jon Hoche (Chief Justice/Hali Aohala/Ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/Prof. Li Biyu/Ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Míng), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/Yao Tuo/Veep/Ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Betsy/Long Lín Kun/Ensemble), Daniel May (Ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (Ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (Ensemble), Geena Quintos (Airport Greeter/Ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xíng), Trevor Salter (Ensemble), Kyra Smith (Ensemble), Emily Stillings (Swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary Standby), and John Yi (Swing).

Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori bring their groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play to The Public for its New York premiere. One of the most exciting theatrical collaborations in recent memory, Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all-why do we love democracy? And should we?

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





