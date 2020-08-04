The Parsnip Ship Podcast Seeks Submissions for Upcoming 6th Season

Submissions must be received by September 30.

Podcast play company The Parsnip Ship is now seeking musician submissions are now open for the podcast's sixth season, which will spotlight the work of queer playwrights.

The Parsnip Ship is a podcast play company that amplifies bold artists for audiences who crave accessible stories and storytellers. Our live events and audio podcasts are eclectic and transformative, creating communities in person and digitally. Through our work, we revolutionize the way you hear theater.

Visit TheParsnipShip.com for full details and to apply. Submissions must be received by September 30. The season is currently aiming for recording in 2021.

