The PATH Fund Welcomes Three New Board Members; Founders to Be Honored at BBK Gala

The PATH Fund, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of performing artists through mentorship, education, and industry access, has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard, Joshua Horowitz, and Adam Unger.
“We are thrilled to welcome LOLO, Josh, and Adam to our Board of Directors,” said PATH Fund founders Cori Gardner (Executive Director) and Donnie Kehr (Artistic Director). “Each brings a powerful combination of artistry, business acumen, and leadership that will help us expand our impact and better serve our community.”
The PATH Fund also recognizes the continued dedication of its current board members: Bryan Campione, Kamesh Nagarajan, Scott Rehl, and Nancy Schuster. Schuster, who joined the board in August 2025, is an internationally recognized "master connector" and branding expert, serving clients across advertising, PR, and talent management.
In addition to these appointments, The PATH Fund and founders Cori Gardner & Donnie Kehr will be honored at the BBK Gala on February 2, 2026. This prestigious recognition celebrates their career-long commitment to arts education, mentorship, and community building.
“We believe deeply in supporting organizations like BBK that make arts education possible,” said Gardner and Kehr. “With arts programs disappearing from schools due to budget cuts, access to mentorship and real-world training is more essential than ever.”
Founded in 2007 by Broadway veterans Cori Gardner and Donnie Kehr, The PATH Fund, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to championing arts education. We believe that established artists have a responsibility to nurture the next generation. Our mission is to provide unwavering support and inspiration to artists as they navigate and discover their unique artistic paths.
For more information, visit: thepathfund.org.
