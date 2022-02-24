The Moth Will Perform its 25th Anniversary Show at the Walter Kerr Theatre in April

Broadway theaters may be dark on Mondays, but the Walter Kerr Theatre will be shining brightly on Monday, April 25th when global storytelling nonprofit THE MOTH makes its Broadway debut with a special storytelling show, HELL-BENT: THE MOTH ON BROADWAY.

Featuring true tales about the bound and determined. Ditching the old in search of the new, throwing caution to the wind, and the nerve to gamble it all. Whole-hearted and single-minded. The road to redemption...or the path to destruction. Pedal to the metal!

Host Jon Goode, with stories from Tony Award-winning Hadestown star ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS; journalist and human rights activist TIQ MILAN; author VICTOR LEVENSTEIN; and Staten Island Poet Laureate MARGUERITE MARÍA RIVAS.

The Broadway bow celebrates both the organization's 25th anniversary as well as the launch of its new book, HOW TO TELL A STORY: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO STORYTELLING FROM THE MOTH (Crown; Hardcover), which will be released on April 26th.

The event is on Monday, April 25, 2022, 6pm doors open / 7pm curtain rises & stories begin

TICKETS: $35 - $100, https://themoth.org/