The McKittrick Hotel Announces January Concert Lineup at Manderley Bar Featuring Ondara & More

Jan. 06, 2023  

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, has announced an incredible lineup of not-to-be-missed concerts this month in Manderley Bar.

The hotel's sultry, red velvet speakeasy concert hall and cocktail lounge, which also welcomes guests for revelry during Sleep No More performances, will open its doors for late-night live music on the following select dates in January 2023:

Saturday, January 14th

The Sound of (Black) Music presents songs from one of the most beloved American musical classics reimagined through an Afrofuturistic lens. The uplifting spirit of Black roots music ripples through this production, which features vibrant new gospel, jazz, blues, funk, and R&B arrangements of Rodgers & Hammerstein's original score.

Performed by a dynamic group of artists - including Brianna Thomas, Chareene Wade, Alexis Lombre, Zhanna Reed, musical director Vuyo Sotashe, and more - The Sound of (Black) Music is curated and produced by Michael Mwenso and Jono Gasparro (Electric Root), with arrangements by Mathis Picard, and is co-directed by Kamilah Long and Shariffa Ali.

Tickets are $25 per person at mckittrickhotel.com/manderley-bar/soundofblackmusic. For more information about The Sound of (Black) Music, visit soundofblackmusic.com.

Sunday, January 15th

Judith Owen returns to her childhood love affair with jazz, which began when she discovered the "unapologetic women of jazz & blues" from the 1940s and 1950s in her father's record collection. The celebrated singer's alluring new album, Come On & Get It (London's Twanky Records), can be described as delicious, delightful, bodacious, brave, insightful, seductive, and fun. She will be accompanied by her New Orleans all-star band, The Gentlemen Callers.

Tickets are $25 per person at mckittrickhotel.com/manderley-bar/judith-owen. For more information about Judith Owen, visit judithowen.net.

Monday, January 23rd + Thursday, January 26th

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter, Ondara, hails from Nairobi but calls Minneapolis home. Inspired by his musical hero, Bob Dylan, he migrated to the States to pursue his dream of writing and performing American alternative-rock.

Ondara's recently released concept album, Spanish Villager No. 3, follows his 2020 sophomore album, Folk N' Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, and 2019 debut album, Tales of America. Ondara originally penned Spanish Villager as a short story, which evolved into a graphic novel before turning into an album. His unique experiences as an immigrant inspire his songwriting, which he has performed at concerts and festivals across the U.S. and Europe.

There is no cover to attend, RSVP at mckittrickhotel.com/manderley-bar/ondara. For more information about Ondara, visit ondara.lnk.to/spanishvillagerno3WE.

Doors open after Sleep No More at 10PM, performances start at 10:30PM. For a full schedule, visit mckittrickhotel.com/manderley-bar.

During the performances, guests can enjoy Manderley Bar's signature house cocktails, like the absinthe kissed Manderley, as well as a selection of fine spirits, wine,and bubbly.

Guests may also attend a performance of Sleep No More, Speakeasy Magick, or At The Illusionist's Table before the concert for an additional fee. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com for schedules, tickets, and additional information.




