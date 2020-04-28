The Looking Glass Theatre to Present Livestream of New Play Written For Zoom

The Looking Glass Theatre on YouTube will present a new play written for Zoom

"I Don't See Mom" will be presented LIVE MAY 2 @7PM EASTERN Time, by Looking Glass Theatre. FREE (Each artist receives 10% of any donations) Eventbrite link for TICKETS: https://idontseemom.eventbrite.com

Please log in to the zoom meeting 5-10 minutes early. Latecomers cannot be admitted.

Under a Covid-19 lockdown a brother and sister decide to introduce their mother to the miracle of video conferencing. But when a stranger joins the call instead, from Mom's living room, things take a surprising turn. Looking Glass Theatre invites you to eavesdrop on the sudden transformation of a family.

"i don't see mom" is by Kenneth Nowell, directed by Justine Lambert. The cast consists of Erica Becker, Molly Parker Myers, and Jay William Thomas. Duration 30 minutes. Age range, appropriate for age 12 and up for mild language.

Looking Glass Theatre has been creating theatre in NYC for over 25 years with Justine Lambert at the helm. We have an

extensive history of producing both original work and rethinkings of classics. Our mission of stripped down "Rough Theatre" evolved early on to include our dedication to female artists. We have been on a hiatus from theatre work, but felt the need to return during this crisis for the sake of artists who need an outlet and a way to, hopefully, earn some money, and for our own sanity. http://lookingglasstheatre.homestead.com/

More performances to be scheduled based on demand!





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You