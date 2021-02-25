Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Lark Co-Founder John Clinton Eisner to Step Down as Artistic Director

A new artistic director was selected in January 2021, and will be announced next month.

Feb. 25, 2021  
The Lark Co-Founder John Clinton Eisner to Step Down as Artistic Director

The Lark has announced that co-founder John Clinton Eisner will step down as artistic director after 27 years, American Theatre reports. A new artistic director was selected in January 2021, and will be announced next month.

John Clinton Eisner co-founded The Lark in 1994 as a community of theater professionals dedicated to the playwright's vision. He has grown The Lark into an award winning "think tank for the theater," with local, national and global reach. He divides his time between working directly with playwrights and creating strategies with artistic leaders in the United States and abroad to advance new plays into the repertoire. He has collaborated with partner theaters, literary agencies and funders to develop multiple-production "pipelines" for new plays.

Trained as an actor, he began his transition to directing and producing through his experiences at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, The National Theatre of the Deaf, the Denver Center Theatre Company and Williamstown Theatre Festival (where he acted in one of Tennessee Williams' last plays, Gideon's Point).

He worked in casting for Johnson-Liff Casting Associates, ticket sales at the Roundabout's Criterion Center Box Office and as managing director and associate artistic director at Rhode Island's Colonial Theatre (where he co-founded Westerly Shakespeare in the Park, now in its 25th season, and Plays in Progress, a program that eventually led to the formation of The Lark).

He has directed plays by Calderon, Yeats, Wilder, Shakespeare, John Patrick Shanley, Jeroen van den Berg, Anton Dudley, Aditi Brennan Kapil, Elizabeth Logun, Ian Rowlands and Lloyd Suh, among others, and worked with hundreds of writers on new plays at The Lark, including Kristoffer Diaz, Katori Hall, David Henry Hwang, Rajiv Joseph, Arthur Kopit, Koffi Kwahule, Javier Malpica, Theresa Rebeck, Saviana Stanescu, Sinan Unel, Tracey Scott Wilson and Karen Zacarías.

He has led workshops at many universities and served as advisor for CEC Artslink, the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, Theatre Development Fund, Theatre Communications Group, National New Play Network, TheatreForum Magazine, Transport Group and the Lucille Lortel Awards Committee and on the boards of The National Theatre Conference and the Shakespeare Theatre Association of America (of which he was a charter member).

He received degrees from Amherst College and The National Theatre Conservatory and lives in New York City with his wife Jennifer Dorr White and two children, Hannah and Jake.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Max Crumm
Max Crumm

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Ars Nova Announces March Events Including Vision Residency Programming From nicHi douglas Photo

Ars Nova Announces March Events Including Vision Residency Programming From nicHi douglas and More

La MaMa and Talking Band Announce the World Premiere of EFFLORESCENCE Photo

La MaMa and Talking Band Announce the World Premiere of EFFLORESCENCE

Pride and Less Prejudice to Host a Panel on LGBTQ Media Representation Photo

Pride and Less Prejudice to Host a Panel on LGBTQ Media Representation

Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Womens History Month And Irish-American Heritage Month In A Photo

Flushing Town Hall Celebrates Women's History Month And Irish-American Heritage Month In A Live, Virtual Jazz Jam


More Hot Stories For You

  • St. Louis Theater Circle Cancels 2021 Awards Event
  • Christine Andreas sings 'Piaf, No Regrets' from the Cabaret Project St. Louis
  • COCA To Present Inaugural COCAwrites Festival Outdoors and on Film
  • COCA Will Be Closed to the Public Tomorrow, February 16