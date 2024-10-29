The Hearth to Present RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to the recent closure of The Connelly Theater, The Hearth will move their planned World Premiere of RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR by Kallan Dana (2023-2024 Clubbed Thumb Early Career Writers' Group), directed by Sarah Blush (Coach Coach at Clubbed Thumb Summerworks 2024; Redemption Story with The Associates Theater Ensemble; EVENTS at The Brick) to the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019). The production will run as originally scheduled, from December 6-22, 2024.

"The Connelly Theater announced last week that it would cease operations immediately due to a change in leadership at the Catholic Church, which led us scrambling to find a new venue on incredibly short notice," said The Hearth's Producing Artistic Director Julia Greer. "It is heartbreaking to lose such a valuable space to censorship and bigotry, but we were bowled over by the generosity and support of theaters big and small and are thrilled to be able to do our production as planned. "

In RACECAR RACECAR RACECAR a daughter and father embark on a shapeshifting road trip across the country, into the past, through the gelatinous terrain of their shared nightmares. So exciting, it's not safe, such a fun trip!

The cast will feature Julia Greer (EVENTS at The Brick), Bruce McKenzie (Grief Hotel with Clubbed Thumb at The Public, Paris at The Atlantic), Camila Canó-Flaviá (Patriots on Broadway, Dance Nation at Playwrights Horizons), Jessica Frey (Clown Bar with Pipeline Theatre Company), and Ryan King (Open Throat at Little Island, Plano at Clubbed Thumb). The creative team will include Costume & Props Design by Normandy Sherwood (Psychic Self Defense at HERE), Set Design by Brittany Vasta (A Woman Among Women with New Georges/Bushwick Starr), Sound Design by John Gasper (Wet Brain with Playwrights Horizons), and Lighting Design by Cha See (OH MARY! at Lyceum Theatre/Lucille Lortel) with Lighting Associate & Master Electrician Miller Koppang, Technical Director Jack Woods, and Associate Producer McKenna Harrington (you don't have to do anything at HERE).

Performances are scheduled on Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm (press preview), Sunday, December 8 at 2pm (press preview), Monday, December 9 at 7:30pm (opening night), Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 14 at 7:30pm, Monday, December 16 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 20 at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 21 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 22 at 2pm. Tickets ($29 General Admission; 10 $10 First Ten Tickets per performance; $45 Pay it Forward) are available for advance purchase at www.tickettailor.com/events/thehearththeater/1400987. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

