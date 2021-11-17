The Dyon Collective to Present HOME'S KITCHEN Premiere

The Dyon Collective will present the Off-Broadway Premiere of 'Home's Kitchen', written and directed by Maeve Aurora Chapman. 'Home's Kitchen' follows the seemingly separate lives of Mari Rose and Richard Davenport as they use food and family to try and regrow their lives and themselves.

Come see this story of family and food at The Tank NYC on Dec. 5th & 12 at 2pm & 7pm in person and virtually! This is a story you won't want to miss! Just don't come hungry.

Get your tickets (in person OR virtually) at tinyurl.com/homestickets!