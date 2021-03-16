The Drama Company NYC Presents LILIES, OR THE REVIVAL OF A ROMANTIC DRAMA

The Drama Company NYC today announced the revival of Lilies, or The Revival of a Romantic Drama written by Michel Marc Bouchrd with English translation by Linda Gaboriau, and direction by Andrew Benvenuti.

Lilies will be seen in New York City for the first time in nearly twenty years. Lilies will be staged outdoors and recorded live later this month, to be streamed on-demand, beginning Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28. [Editor note: Strict COVID-19 health and safety measures, led by the company's health and safety director, Elias Preciado, will be adhered to during rehearsals (currently underway) and during the live recording.]

Set against a backdrop of revenge, obsession, and love, Lilies tells the story of Simon Doucet, recently released from prison after serving a 30-year sentence for a crime he did not commit. He arranges a private meeting with his former school friend, Jean Bilodeau, now a powerful Bishop. Simon and his friends, all former prison inmates, revisit the harrowing events that occurred during their final year at St. Sebastian's school for boys.

The cast of Lilies features an all-male ensemble with Michael Walls as Simon 1952/Timothee Ducet; Andreas Pilitsakis as Bishop Bilodeau; Jason Schlaman as Simon Ducet 1912; Florimond Le Goupil-Maier as Count Vallier De Tilly; Dylan C. Wack as Jean Bilodeau; Bill Morton as Countess Marie-Laure de Tilly; J.P. Ross as Lydie Anne De Rozier; Drew Paton as Father St. Michael and Baron De Hue; and Grant Hale as Baroness De Hue.

The creative team for Lilies, led by director Andrew Benvenuti, features costume design by Caitlyn Piccirillo, lighting design by Reid Sullivan, sound design by Cesar Brandi, and music by Analia Lentini. Josh Bowen is assistant director and Sara Laursen is company manager.

March 26-27-28 streaming tickets for Lilies are available online at TDCNYC.org as 48-hour rental passes and range in price from $15 (single user, 1 device), $25 (two users, 1 device) and $35 (3 or more users, 1 device).