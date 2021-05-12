The Anthropologists And 21 In '21 Partner To Achieve Gender Parity In Public Office

Award-winning theatre company The Anthropologists is launching their new programming series, Re-Setting The Table, which unites artists, activists and experts to engage in a rich dialogue about gender and public policy.

The Anthropologists is joining forces with NYC non-profit 21 in '21 to present Episode 1, featuring four women candidates for New York City Council and their vision for a New York City that includes more women at the political table.

This exclusive live-streamed event will occur on Friday, May 21 at 8PM EDT. ASL Interpretation will be provided by Inclusive Communications Services. Tickets are $10, with all proceeds benefiting 21 in '21 and their ongoing effort to support progressive women New York City Council candidates across all five boroughs. Tickets are available for purchase here: http://bit.ly/Anthrosx21in21

"For 13 years, we've been creating art that inspires action," shares Melissa Moschitto (Founding Artistic Director, The Anthropologists). "As a women-led theatre company, we know how critical it is to put women in positions of power, both on and offstage. Our new play No Pants In Tucson calculates the devastating cost of excluding women and gender-expansive people from seats of power. We're especially excited to partner for action with 21 in '21 and put our energy behind helping progressive women to get elected to public office."

The four featured candidates represent the diversity of the City: educator, mother and grandmother, and first-time candidate Sheba Simpson (District 9, Manhattan, Harlem); mother and community advocate Ischia Bravo (District 15, Bronx, Fordham); attorney, public service advocate and first-time candidate Julia Forman (District 26, Queens; Astoria, LIC, Sunnyside) and mother, environmentalist, urbanist and first-time candidate Sara Lind (District 6, Manhattan, UWS, Columbus Circle).

21 in '21 was founded in 2017 to elect at least 21 more womxn to the New York City Council in order to achieve full representation for the first time in our city's history - a critical mission that matters now more than ever as Covid-19 has shone a bright light on NYC's systemic injustices and the unique ways womxn (especially mothers, women of color, and LGBTQ womxn) have been disproportionately affected.

"From the devastation of a global pandemic to the inspiring groundswell of the Black Lives Matter movement, we must ensure womxn are fully represented on the NYC City Council. The vision of gender parity in elected leadership includes compassion, long term thinking, a focus on family and health, leading us toward a more just and equitable future. " - Jessica Haller, Executive Director of 21 in '21.

Re-Setting The Table is part of No Pants In Tucson, a new play inspired by America's obsession with regulating the female body, based on actual U.S. State Laws, which will premier later this year. Their adjacent Digital Series explores the intersections of gender, clothing, and public policy and can be viewed here: www.theanthropologists.org/no-pants-digital