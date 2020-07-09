The 24 Hour Plays Announce This Year's Company for THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: NATIONALS

Today, The 24 Hour Plays, creators of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, The 24 Hour Musicals and the Viral Monologues, announced this year's company for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, which will be held as a virtual program.

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2020 company will include actors Sammy Bluth, Kevin Brown, Jr., Malik Childs, Nicole Delsack, Ekemini Ekpo, Sarina Freda, Angela LaRose, Bailey Lee, Nicholas Leung, Amber Li, Sami Ma, Ariana Mahallati, Julian Mazzola, Abby Melick, Alex Michell, Melody Munitz, Lisa Naso, Benny Salerno, Zoë Sher, Maya Shoham, Jessica Natalie Smith, Portland Thomas, Keith Weiss and Ema Zivkovic; directors Britt Berke, James Bruenger, Miranda Cornell, Elizabeth Couser, Ryan Dobrin and Margaret Lee; playwrights Mildred Bodden, Kiana English, Claire Herzog, Marissa Joyce Stamps, Isabella Waldron and Anna Zabel; and producers Narissa Agustin, Ryan Duncan-Ayala, Olivia Facini, Kelsi Parsons, Chloe Brevik Rich and Dylan Tashjian, and composer Austin Pogrob.

"The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities around the world for a transformative experience," said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays, "but coming together this year needs to happen in a different way. The Nationals have been a meaningful experience for young artists who've launched important careers and, by gathering virtually this year, we'll be able to meet them where they're at - literally - and expand the experience to include additional time and more performance opportunities. This experience is my favorite thing we do all year - because there's nothing like hearing a new voice for the first time."

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, in partnership with the New School for Drama, is a rigorous professional experience for artists 25 and under. This exceptional group of artists will kick off the week-long Nationals intensive with performances in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues on Tuesday, August 4th, which will be available to watch on The 24 Hour Plays Instagram, Facebook and Youtube starting at 6 pm ET.

Over the course of a week, the company will engage in intensive workshops, panel discussions with industry game-changers, and finally, their own production of The 24 Hour Plays on Tuesday, August 11th that will be written, rehearsed and performed online in 24 hours - tickets available soon!

The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals present an opportunity for young artists to meet their peers and build relationships that will serve them throughout their careers. The 24 Hour Plays brings together the very best of the next generation of theatermakers and arms them with what they need in order to find their way in this business - one another.

Previous Nationals have featured panel discussions with Annie Baker, Jocelyn Bioh, Renee Blinkwolt, Michael Chernus, Claire Danes, Kristoffer Diaz, Maria Dizzia, Timothy Douglas, Rachel Dratch, Joel Marsh Garland, Lucas Hnath, Julia Jordan, Thomas Kail, Karen Kohlhaas, Warren Leight, Aasif Mandvi, Lou Moreno, Bruce Norris, Denis O'Hare, A. Rey Pamatmat, Austin Pendleton, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Max Posner, Adam Rapp, Theresa Rebeck, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Christopher Shinn, Leigh Silverman, Lucy Thurber, Liesl Tommy and many other stage and screen professionals.

The staff producers for The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are Coleman Ray Clark, Madelyn Paquette and Kelcie Beene. The 24 Hour Plays artistic director is Mark Armstrong.

Alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals are everywhere in the entertainment industry, on and off Broadway, in television and film, in the leadership of theaters here and abroad. Past participants include playwrights Bekah Brunstetter, Dave Harris, Liliana Padilla, Olivia Dufault, Laura Jacqmin, Mike Lew, Korde Tuttle, Celine Song; actors Pico Alexander, Satya Babha, Bobby Moreno, Coral Peña, Zoe Perry, Will Rogers, Brandon Scott, Chris Smith and Chelsea Spack; producers Shariffa Ali, Kelcie Beene, Rachel Helson, and Carly Hugo; and directors Taylor Reynolds, Colette Robert, Laura Savia and James Dacre.

For additional information and to sponsor a Nationals theatermaker, visit: http://24hourplays.com/nationals/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You