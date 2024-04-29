New Musical DISENCHANTED! Announces National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DISENCHANTED, the acclaimed musical that transports your favorite fairy tale luminaries off of the page and into the spotlight, will open this October in New York at The Queens Theatre, before commencing on a cross country national tour.

The uproarious musical presents Snow White and her posse of princesses, in a whole new light. The iconic heroines are none to pleased with how they have been portrayed to the masses and are ready to set the record straight. The glass slippers come off and the tiaras get tossed as these royals hold court.

Uncensored, irreverent and free to speak and sing their minds, these fearless leading ladies paint a markedly different picture of their lives and encourage us all to take notes.

DISENCHANTED with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with original director Fiely Matias, debuted Off Broadway in 2014. The production played to sold out houses and received rave reviews, garnering an "Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a "Best New Off-Broadway Musical" nomination (Off Broadway Alliance)

Producer Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre mounted the show at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach last May. The show was so successful they decided to package their production up for the road.

On producing the tour, Gorman says "From our first performance, the response was overwhelmingly passionate and the word of mouth took off. As the producer of MNM Theatre, I had been looking for ways to branch out and find the right project to get behind. The effect it had on such a diverse demographic was undeniable. From seniors, to high school students, men and women alike, they were on their feet. I felt confident we landed on the right property to move forward with."

Director and choreographer Jonathan Van Dyke, of the MNM Theatre production will continue to helm the tour. Van Dyke has a history with DISENCHANTED having previously served as the productions casting director for the out of town tryout in 2014 presented at The David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

On his appreciation for the show, Van Dyke shares, "The show is so deceptively layered. The humor is definitely in abundance as it weaves it's way through hot button themes, but there are surprising moments of poignancy. The princesses become the ingenious and profound musical vessel, not just for women, but for everyone."

The creators Giacino and Matias proclaim, "We're thrilled for the Disenchanted! princesses of MNM Theatre to storm the castle and belt out the truth about happ'ly ever after around the USA. Big-time thanks to Marcie,Jonathan, Kristen and the entire tour team for introducing these royal renegades to kingdoms around the country. #PrincessesUnite!".

Auditions soon to be announced by The Wojcik Casting Team.

DISENCHANTED features scenic and lighting design by Jordan Armstrong, costume design by Daisy McCarthy Tucker, wig design by Justin Lore, music supervision by Bobby Peaco and casting by the Wojcik Casting Team. Disenchanted! Is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing Global.

The tour of DISENCHANTED is currently booking dates through 2025 with Kristen Ernst at KMEntertainment. www.kmentertainment.net

For more information about DISENCHANTED, visit www.Disenchantedtour.com.

